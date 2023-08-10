In 'BRAKING' news, Chris Hayes thinks red light tickets are actually a GOOD thing

RNC Research cruelly makes fun of President Biden's 'childhood' stutter
justmindy  |  4:28 PM on August 10, 2023
Townhall Media

Chris Hayes is known for bad takes but this one feels like one of his worst of all time.

Sorry, but any opportunity for the state to further surveil Americans is actually, not a good thing.

Oh, Chris was definitely a hall monitor. No doubt.

Recommended

Iowahawk OWNS Mayor Eric Adams for claiming border states are destroying HIS city with illegal immigrants
Sam J.

A great scam to fleece everyday Americans of more money.

If the public was asked to imagine a picture of what a person cheering red light cameras might look like, it would look just like Chris. 

The other wanna be fascists of society would probably agree with Chris.

Are all the worst men Leftists, and why are they Matty and Chris?

Pretty sure that makes Chris a 'RACIST'!

Always the right answer. Nothing good ever comes from giving the government more power.

Leftists love big government more than Romeo loved Juliet. It truly is fascinating to watch a group of people so ready to turn over all their decision making power to Big Brother. Thankfully, there are conservatives with the opposite urge standing in the gap.

