Social media star Kai Cenat INCITES dangerous NY riot over promise of huge gaming giveaway

justmindy  |  7:06 PM on August 04, 2023
BEBETO MATTHEWS

Youtube and Tik Tok Influencer Kai Cenot apparently promised a huge giveaway to his millions of followers in New York City today. Followers believed he would be downtown giving away gaming systems and I-pads. As expected, this turned into a very dangerous situation.

There are reports of officers down and injured.

Recommended

Sooo ... about those rumors? HOLY CRAP! Tablet Magazine takes NO PRISONERS in straight-fire Obama exposé
Sam J.

Apparently, Kai Cenat has been arrested for inciting this event and not having a permit for this gathering.

They'll probably use this for a reason for more gun control laws.

Also, it's just a terrible idea to tell any generation of teenagers they can come receive expensive gifts with no plan for safety. That is just asking for trouble.

So true! Americans saw the cops and our government stand down during the summer of 2020 and now we have a whole generation of people who don't believe there is any benefit to law and order. It's a real shame.

