Social media star Kai Cenat INCITES dangerous NY riot over promise of huge gaming giveaway

Youtube and Tik Tok Influencer Kai Cenot apparently promised a huge giveaway to his millions of followers in New York City today. Followers believed he would be downtown giving away gaming systems and I-pads. As expected, this turned into a very dangerous situation.

New York City is completely out of control. Kai Cenat, a popular Twitch streamer, held a giveaway that turned into a massive riot in Union Square. Police were outnumbered, and the mayor remains silent. pic.twitter.com/U4rp9nnSBr — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

NYC is completely out of control. pic.twitter.com/UMBBaSXrpb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

The NYPD was completely swarmed by teenage hooligans who rioted over the Kai Cenat giveaway in Union Square. pic.twitter.com/nrNYfoYAo6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

There are reports of officers down and injured.

Out of control. Teenage hooligans in Union Square chant “NYPD suck my d***” as they take it over. pic.twitter.com/gPOMiDPz3a — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2023

UPDATE: The New York Police Department is currently dealing with a large gathering, including a riot-like atmosphere at Union Sqaure Park in Manhattan.



- A Twitch Streamer, Kai Cenat, scheduled a large giveaway of PlayStation 5s and an overwhelming number of people showed up.… pic.twitter.com/FDq2rtS4rv — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 4, 2023

Chaos breaks out near Union Square Park in Manhattan as large groups of teenagers wreak havoc.



There are reports that one teen accidentally shot himself in the arm.



The incident began after Twitch streamer Kai Cenat promised a “Huge Giveaway” at Union Square.



Teens began… pic.twitter.com/MMPSVOu59a — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2023

Any update on how many arrested? — Stef Mozdziak (@stef00_52) August 4, 2023

Not sure on total arrests but Kai Cenat was arrested.



12 people injured.

2000 people at the event. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 4, 2023

Apparently, Kai Cenat has been arrested for inciting this event and not having a permit for this gathering.

So someone shot them self’s in the arm and liberals are throwing a temper tantrum over a promised huge giveaway. Please tell me exactly what the reason is for a justified riot??? Typical liberals https://t.co/GdqRNakfI2 — Hunter Goodwin (@Gh3ttotwinkie) August 4, 2023

They'll probably use this for a reason for more gun control laws.

I despise this generation. No respect for anyone or anything. Hell, the way they act they don’t even have respect for themselves. Absolutely absurd and unwarranted behavior. They think its cute and funny. https://t.co/MfYBzKwrkr — Idiophobic (@opMockingbird23) August 4, 2023

Giving away free PS5s in the middle of NYC to a bunch of teenagers..... what could possibly go wrong 🙄 https://t.co/Hg4iuK0orr — Everything is stupid 🤦‍♀️🇺🇲🇳🇿 (@eequlsmcc42_) August 4, 2023

Also, it's just a terrible idea to tell any generation of teenagers they can come receive expensive gifts with no plan for safety. That is just asking for trouble.

This behavior we’re seeing all across the country is a direct response to the protests in 2020. Police didn’t really do shit and people saw that, if there were enough dumb asses, cops would stand down. Now this is a weekly occurrence https://t.co/qMrC2JzBq7 — rick (@mynameisricktho) August 4, 2023

So true! Americans saw the cops and our government stand down during the summer of 2020 and now we have a whole generation of people who don't believe there is any benefit to law and order. It's a real shame.

