YIKES! Tweeps compare the rebranding of Twitter to the historically AWFUL 'New Coke' campaign

Apparently, it's official, and Twitter is now 'X'.

Our headquarters tonight pic.twitter.com/GO6yY8R7fO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2023

The whole roll out feels very wonky and the changes quite unnecessary. Twitter users (X users?) are comparing this rebranding to the disastrous 'New Coke' roll out many of us can remember.

Welcome to New Coke. I mean X. 🥴 — vbspurs (@vbspurs) July 24, 2023

This is a "New Coke" moment, and for all of you who are old enough to remember that debacle, you know what I mean. https://t.co/oz9C3vqTyW — Jerry Hendrix (@JerryHendrixII) July 24, 2023

Elon just invented the social networking equivalent to New Coke. pic.twitter.com/IT4uq0DhDX — Seriously P.O.’d (@abcoho1) July 24, 2023

This is why paying for Twitter Blue is a ridiculous joke. We're already the product. #NewCoke #RIPTwitter https://t.co/fz1qf7y26d — Macramé Owl’s woke as hell. (@pahl_brighteyes) July 24, 2023

The crying bird is just heartbreaking.

Some may be too young to remember, but back in the 80's, when I worked at McCann Erickson advertising on the Coca-Cola account, there was a little re-branding fiasco. They called it New Coke. Then re-re-branding to Coke Classic. How long until X returns as Twitter Classic? https://t.co/XiNtvtRL1x pic.twitter.com/HweFGgZ1xk — Lindsey Graham's Fainting Couch 💙 🇨🇦✡️ (@veggieto) July 24, 2023

i remember in GCSE business we watched a documentary about the failures of coke rebranding to new coke. i just know this rebrand to X is gonna go crazy in exam questions in 15 years https://t.co/mq4wYz3LdY — ben🚩 (@1892Ben) July 24, 2023

Will today's Kindergartners learn about this in a college Business class in 15 years?

For an historical branding comparison, a good example to check out would be NEW COKE.

Lucky for CocaCola, they quickly unplugged their lights & cameras for its x-rated exercise as soon as the tidal wave of public backlash smacked them. Don’t expect Elon or Linda to be as savvy. https://t.co/83RLm0hNa8 — LarryGJr (@JrLawrenceG) July 24, 2023

Coca Cola adapted quickly and went back to original branding in a short amount of time. Elon is a pretty stubborn man. Will he be as willing to backtrack?

OK, I'm just gonna go ahead and xeet that X will go down in history as one of the worst brand ideas ever, even worse than New Coke. pic.twitter.com/LxpOViex8W — Scott Gunn 🆕 (@scottagunn) July 24, 2023

Imagine buying Twitter, one of the most recognizable brands in the world—your logo is on nearly every website, product packaging, business card, storefront you can imagine—and you decide to just throw all that away and call it “X.”



This is the New Coke of our generation. — Jon-Stephen Stansel (@jsstansel) July 23, 2023

Oof! Think of every website you click on and how you automatically look for the bird icon to find their Twitter handle. This feels like a huge misstep.

At least New Coke kept the word Coke. — Ron Shillman (@shillman1) July 24, 2023

True! They didn't totally get rid of what made the brand recognizable. This change seems very ill advised and not well thought out. I guess when you are a billionaire who can buy the whole platform, you can make terrible decisions if you'd like. Sigh.

