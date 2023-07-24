‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los...
YIKES! Tweeps compare the rebranding of Twitter to the historically AWFUL 'New Coke' campaign

justmindy  |  12:35 PM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Apparently, it's official, and Twitter is now 'X'.

The whole roll out feels very wonky and the changes quite unnecessary. Twitter users (X users?) are comparing this rebranding to the disastrous 'New Coke' roll out many of us can remember.

The crying bird is just heartbreaking.

Will today's Kindergartners learn about this in a college Business class in 15 years?

Coca Cola adapted quickly and went back to original branding in a short amount of time. Elon is a pretty stubborn man. Will he be as willing to backtrack?

Oof! Think of every website you click on and how you automatically look for the bird icon to find their Twitter handle. This feels like a huge misstep.

True! They didn't totally get rid of what made the brand recognizable. This change seems very ill advised and not well thought out. I guess when you are a billionaire who can buy the whole platform, you can make terrible decisions if you'd like. Sigh.

‘Jim Treacher’ needs only one tweet to level an Emmy award winning Los Angeles reporter Aaron Walker