The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating

justmindy  |  5:02 PM on July 24, 2023
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

At Twitchy, we spend most of our time telling you about how crazy the Left is, but this one really takes the cake. While Representative Plaskett was asking questions in a hearing, her aide literally sat behind her and mouthed all the words as Plaskett read them. Then, Plaskett messed up a word and the aide jumped up to correct her. 

Tweeps were not only fascinated by the lip sync, but also the eyes. You can always tell by the eyes.

If so, it worked because everyone was focused on the aide and not the question, at all.

It's always the eyes.

Honestly, that should be the main concern. Do these elected officials know what is going on at all?

Well, Amy Klobuchar allegedly berated her staff and ate salad with a comb, so who knows what these aides endure.

Fair point. At the end of the day, Plaskett and her policies are infinitely more concerning than this staffers bizarre behavior. It is just hard to focus on that with the staffer in the background.

