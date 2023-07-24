The very BIZARRE behavior of an aide to Rep. Plaskett has Twitter speculating

At Twitchy, we spend most of our time telling you about how crazy the Left is, but this one really takes the cake. While Representative Plaskett was asking questions in a hearing, her aide literally sat behind her and mouthed all the words as Plaskett read them. Then, Plaskett messed up a word and the aide jumped up to correct her.

Plaskett’s aide apparently memorized her entire speech and lip synced as she read it—but the look in her eyes is what concerns me the most 😳 pic.twitter.com/oe03tejfmv — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 24, 2023

I wanna know what she whispered — Comrade Common Sense™ 🇵🇱🇨🇦 (@komradeperogie) July 24, 2023

She corrected Plaskett when she said “representing” instead of misrepresenting. The look on her face after she corrected Plaskett appears to be one seeking praise for her good work. Just bizarre. — TexasLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) July 24, 2023

Tweeps were not only fascinated by the lip sync, but also the eyes. You can always tell by the eyes.

Honestly looks like she’s possessed. 😳 https://t.co/qCwg6d8Eod — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) July 24, 2023

She looks like those white scary dolls in horror movies. https://t.co/qu9rVhlvUT — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) July 24, 2023

Again, this is very bizarre & troubling. I can’t decide if she looks drugged, terrified, excited or just not human. https://t.co/QDXlEhPHrL — Tammy, follower of Jesus Christ (@Tammy90523817) July 24, 2023

I think these people are plants.



You focus on them instead of what’s being said. https://t.co/iZAzrNEwe4 — NightShade 🌓 (@NightShade1776) July 24, 2023

If so, it worked because everyone was focused on the aide and not the question, at all.

It's always the eyes.

this reminds me of Justin Trudeau and Chrystia Freeland during the pandemic you can see Chrystia Freeland behind Justin lip syncing word for word what Justin was saying you can clearly see that its all staged look at Plaskett's aid we dont have leaders we have puppets#censorship https://t.co/6iM2m0EhhO — Joe Smith SDK (@JoeSmithSDK) July 24, 2023

Honestly, that should be the main concern. Do these elected officials know what is going on at all?

Aid looks like shes been emotionally abused. like I never seen someone so freaked out and concerned over reading speech. Really is telling. https://t.co/paOKoQA1jS — Autumn Reyes (Riddick) (@EmperorRiddick) July 24, 2023

Well, Amy Klobuchar allegedly berated her staff and ate salad with a comb, so who knows what these aides endure.

I have watched this so many times, just bizarre behavior! — Chrissy Stalions (@italianstalions) July 24, 2023

"Term limits for the Congress are wrong because then aides would have all the institutional power and memory," they say.



As the aides already seem to do. They are pulling the strings right in front of us. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) July 24, 2023

A bunch of people on another thread said it looks like she’s been up a lot of nights on adderall. It can evidentially wig you out. It would make sense a s some people take it to work way more hours than they should be working. — Jaya Phillips (@JayaLove) July 24, 2023

She seems pretty focused though seeing as she jumps in immediately when Plaskett misspeaks.



More concerned by what Plaskett said: "this committee likes to misrepresent or leave off complete sentences of what individuals said". It's not like they misrepresented RFK Jr's words... — The Collective Sensemaking Project (@csmproject) July 24, 2023

Fair point. At the end of the day, Plaskett and her policies are infinitely more concerning than this staffers bizarre behavior. It is just hard to focus on that with the staffer in the background.

