Elon Musk announces HUGE changes coming to Twitter and gets a very SKEPTICAL reception

Over the last few days, Elon Musk hinted at BIG changes coming to Twitter. Last night, he announced possibly renaming it 'X" and getting rid of the birds. It's all been very strange and mysterious. Now, he has announced Twitter, in its current form, may have only days left.

And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we’ll make go live worldwide tomorrow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

To embody the imperfections in us all that make us unique — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Deus X — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

If X is closest in style to anything, it should, of course, be Art Deco — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X pic.twitter.com/nwB2tEfLr8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity – centered in audio, video, messaging, payments/banking – creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine. — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) July 23, 2023

It's quite a lot to take in, admittedly. Apparently there are big plans to make Twitter a one stop shop for social media and commerce needs.

that's great and all but so far you guys can't even do twitter right. https://t.co/ZZxke4l8uD — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 23, 2023

He's making you tweet all of this isn't he. https://t.co/Nf20hz2Ywv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 23, 2023

This is like when Gordon Ramsey goes to those restaurants with like 30 page menus and he’s like “YOU CANT EVEN DO A BASIC CARBONARA RIGHT WHY THE IN THE BLOODY HELL DO YOU ALSO HAVE LOBSTER THERMIDOR ON THE MENU??” https://t.co/ZNIeZWnhZ3 — Mercury Mori (@MercuryMori) July 23, 2023

Not every one was impressed.

This used to be THE PLACE for networking and talking to peers in the gaming space. It sucks we're losing that and there isn't really an equivalent.



When whatever the hell this is, finally kills the site - I'm just going to quietly surf r/mademesmile for the rest of my days. https://t.co/uPpII32C3p — Jesse Cox (@JesseCox) July 24, 2023

For many Twitter users, this place has been a space to share ideas and changes are unwelcome.

NEWS: Linda says that in future X will be "powered by AI", in a statement on the rebranding of Twitter to X👀



This could add to hints and speculation that X will make use of AI tools developed by Elon's new company @xAI https://t.co/LCU8dwUUgp — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) July 23, 2023

Nobody is asking for this. I literally just need text and gifs and the ability to post that one Tom Holland video. This was a town square. We don’t need it to be a FB clone ffs! We are here because we hate FB. https://t.co/1aazQYxrY6 — N.R. Lines⁷ (she/her) (@NR_Lines) July 23, 2023

What do these words mean https://t.co/w7QxIe9wxm — Aaron Levie (@levie) July 23, 2023

The lure of Twitter once was the ability to share brief messages and the enforcement of character length. One wonders if these new changes will take the simplicity away from Twitter and make it entirely unusable in its original intent. Stay tuned!

