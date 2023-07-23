Elon Musk announces HUGE changes coming to Twitter and gets a very SKEPTICAL reception

Chris Christie BALKS at suggestion the GOP should 'move on' from Hunter Biden
justmindy  |  8:30 PM on July 23, 2023
AP Photo/Michel Euler

Over the last few days, Elon Musk hinted at BIG changes coming to Twitter. Last night, he announced possibly renaming it 'X" and getting rid of the birds. It's all been very strange and mysterious. Now, he has announced Twitter, in its current form, may have only days left.

It's quite a lot to take in, admittedly. Apparently there are big plans to make Twitter a one stop shop for social media and commerce needs.

Not every one was impressed.

For many Twitter users, this place has been a space to share ideas and changes are unwelcome.

The lure of Twitter once was the ability to share brief messages and the enforcement of character length. One wonders if these new changes will take the simplicity away from Twitter and make it entirely unusable in its original intent. Stay tuned!

