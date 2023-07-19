Mitt Romney posts CRINGE video in celebration of 'National Hot Dog Day'

Apparently, according to Mitt Romney, it is 'National Hot Dog Day' and he is feeling celebratory!

To all those celebrating—happy National Hot Dog Day! May there be many more hot dogs served in our wonderful land. 🌭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/McEnevvg8d — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) July 19, 2023

Three foods you should NEVER talk about on the internet:

Pizza

Pasta and...

Hot Dogs — Follow The White Rabbit 🌼 (@WhereIsTruth23) July 19, 2023

There are some things one should never be photographed eating and a hot dog is one of them. This is a lesson all politicians should learn early in their career.

Is that literally an embroidered hot dog on his hat? Omg 🤣🤡 — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) July 19, 2023

I’ve said it for years: That Mitt Romney loves wieners — Magills (@magills_) July 19, 2023

He is apparently really excited about this day!

Every time I see him and the word dog I remember his family pet and the station wagon story … https://t.co/QDdzOMUI9I — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 19, 2023

Hot Dog happens to be the name of the dog that he left on top of his car https://t.co/3UICfyhsrF — RKing87 (@flgatorking87) July 19, 2023

Mitt will never live that down.

Can we impeach a sitting Senator for cringe? https://t.co/TcPBV7nP93 — Cobra Commander 15 🐊 (@cobracommandr15) July 19, 2023

If so, Mitt is in trouble.

Love him or hate him (and I know a bunch of you hate him), pretty remarkable to know that Mitt Romney is merely 10 months younger than Donald Trump and just a bit over a Presidential term younger than Joe Biden. https://t.co/Trt00rmnCX — Douglas Lukasik (@DouglasLukasik) July 19, 2023

Maybe he owes it to all the hot dogs he's eaten!

Innocence in children must be protected, but in a 76 year old man the unintentional double-entendres caused by it can cause cringe overdose. https://t.co/2rrZQpkYEZ — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) July 19, 2023

It's super awkward.

Glad to see Mittens addressing the issues that are so important to the GOP base. https://t.co/Q5TRPqeykY — Jeremy Carl (@jeremycarl4) July 19, 2023

The hot dog hat stays on!

CNN probably thinks this sends a powerful message to Donald Trump https://t.co/xYtguR1KVg — Billionaire Chimp (@ChimpWithMoney) July 19, 2023

Kind of like Jack Smith's subway sandwich?

We need to shut down all national holidays until we figure out what the heck is going on. https://t.co/3Xae1zWTvj — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) July 19, 2023

There is a holiday for everything.

They think we're stupid and they're laughing at us. https://t.co/LrfJt1rqpl — 𝔾𝕣𝕦𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝔻𝕦𝕕 (@oldad1775) July 19, 2023

HELLO FELLOW HUMANS https://t.co/nLZ9akSmXX — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) July 19, 2023

This is soooo painful! https://t.co/NpmMGdN4W5 — Andrew Wilkow (@WilkowMajority) July 19, 2023

Dear Senate digital directors:

1. Even if your boss's favorite meat is hot dog, you don't have to make a National Hot Dog Day video.

2. If your boss says "I love them in buns, I love them outside of buns," reshoot.

2. You should know better than to have ketchup.



xoxo,

me https://t.co/FqDAPhVo07 — Lauren Miller (@laurenm) July 19, 2023

Good advice! Too bad Mitt's team didn't get it before this tweet was sent. Oh well, it made for great comedy on Twitter today.

