BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize
Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they...
Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law'...
Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS...
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she...
Dem Rep telling whistleblower there's white privilege in audits didn't make the point...
Rep. Kweisi Mfume says the DOJ, FBI, and IRS provide the checks and...
It's been noticed what the Dems are NOT trying to do during whistleblower...
MTG Triggers Democrats With 'Parental Discretion' Warning While Questioning IRS Whistleblo...
Glenn Greenwald spots cable nets NOT eager to make whistleblower hearing must-see TV
It's settled: NBC News historian Michael Beschloss concludes that Trump and DeSantis 'are...
Dem Rep. Raskin tells whistleblowers there's no evidence Hunter Biden received 'official f...
The Worst Social Contagion We'll Ever Have Experienced

Mitt Romney posts CRINGE video in celebration of 'National Hot Dog Day'

justmindy  |  6:34 PM on July 19, 2023

Apparently, according to Mitt Romney, it is 'National Hot Dog Day' and he is feeling celebratory!

There are some things one should never be photographed eating and a hot dog is one of them. This is a lesson all politicians should learn early in their career.

He is apparently really excited about this day!

Mitt will never live that down.

If so, Mitt is in trouble.

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker

Maybe he owes it to all the hot dogs he's eaten!

It's super awkward.

The hot dog hat stays on!

Kind of like Jack Smith's subway sandwich?

There is a holiday for everything.

Good advice! Too bad Mitt's team didn't get it before this tweet was sent. Oh well, it made for great comedy on Twitter today. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: MITT ROMNEY SENATE SENATOR UTAH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear
Aaron Walker
Democrats get the vapors over Rep. MTG's images of Hunter Biden, demand they be put away
Brett T.
Dana Loesch drops the mic on the Left's faux outrage over the GROSS Hunter Biden photos
justmindy
BOOM! Ron DeSantis defiantly defends Jason Aldean telling him not to apologize
justmindy
Dem invokes Les Misérables to protect Hunter Biden from 'stickler for the law' whistleblower
Doug P.
Rep. Maxwell Frost manages to work George Floyd into the IRS whistleblower hearing
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Shannon Watts is big mad at Jason Aldean for telling her what she doesn’t want to hear Aaron Walker