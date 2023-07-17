WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah Jones

GOP Senators Grill Radical Trans Activist
justmindy  |  12:13 PM on July 17, 2023

This weekend, presidential campaigns released FEC reports detailing expenses thus far. One reporter noticed an interesting name on Ron DeSantis' report. 

We, at Twitchy, have written extensively about the feud between Governor DeSantis and a former state employee named, Rebekah Jones. So, that name on the report came as quite the shock.

Rebekah Jones jumped in right away to defend her 'good name'. Snicker.

Rebekah is a legend in her own mind, truly.

Jones really believes in the midst of fighting for the GOP nomination, the DeSantis campaign took time out to look for someone named 'Rebekah Jones' to troll her. Sigh.

We are having a hard time imagining that because we aren't crazy.

Particularly when your last name is one of the most common last names in America.

The burden of proof is on the accuser.

Yes, normal people realize this and understand it is just a coincidence. Jones has to make everything a grand conspiracy against her.

Ha! Fair point. Rebekah Jones makes Governor DeSantis look good on the daily with her wild accusations that are always proven false. She deserves a reward!

Tags: 2024 FLORIDA GOP 2024 ELECTION DESANTIS REBEKAH JONES

