WOW! Rebekah Jones is employed by Ron DeSantis ... just not THAT Rebekah Jones

This weekend, presidential campaigns released FEC reports detailing expenses thus far. One reporter noticed an interesting name on Ron DeSantis' report.

Not a name I was expecting to see on the DeSantis campaign payroll pic.twitter.com/bDDzYTwZ1l — Ben Wieder (@benbwieder) July 15, 2023

We, at Twitchy, have written extensively about the feud between Governor DeSantis and a former state employee named, Rebekah Jones. So, that name on the report came as quite the shock.

Either this is fake, or DeSantis' psychotic campaign staff actually went out and hired someone with my name just so they could get someone like this to start a conspiracy theory that I would EVER work for the man who terrorized my family and destroyed my career@MiamiHerald wtf? https://twitter.com/benbwieder/status/1680326110007967744 — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah ) July 17, 2023

Rebekah Jones jumped in right away to defend her 'good name'. Snicker.

It should go without saying that I would sell every organ in my body and sell what's left on the streets before I would ever work with or for that monster.



If this isn't fake, then it's yet another escalation in this man's sick fixation in fucking with my life. Report on THAT. — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah ) July 17, 2023

Rebekah is a legend in her own mind, truly.

UPDATE: Miami Herald confirms that it's real.



They actually found and hired someone with my name just so they could do this to me. https://docquery.fec.gov/cgi-bin/forms/C00841130/1714417/sb/23/2 — Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah ) July 17, 2023

Jones really believes in the midst of fighting for the GOP nomination, the DeSantis campaign took time out to look for someone named 'Rebekah Jones' to troll her. Sigh.

Imagine being so full of yourself that you don't think someone else should have a job because they share your name. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 17, 2023

We are having a hard time imagining that because we aren't crazy.

Imagine two people having the same name and opposite political beliefs 😱 — Miss Anthrope (@SissyCoel) July 17, 2023

Particularly when your last name is one of the most common last names in America.

She needs to prove it's not her. pic.twitter.com/F1Wicz94Cy — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 17, 2023

The burden of proof is on the accuser.

She’s kinda sounding like someone who just got caught being on DeSantis payroll… like, calm down. We know there is more than one person with their name in the state of Florida. It's not some big conspiracy theory, get over yourself. — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) July 17, 2023

The funny part is there are dozens of Rebekah Jones in Florida and many are Republicans. This convicted criminal one should really change her name to give them a break. — PhotographicFloridian (@JackLinFLL) July 17, 2023

Yes, normal people realize this and understand it is just a coincidence. Jones has to make everything a grand conspiracy against her.

Whether Rebekah Jones of #whistleblower fame is on Desantis' payroll or not, she might as well be. The more she spouts, the crazier & more extreme Dems look, & the saner Desantis looks. R's would be smart to slip her some cash & keep the crazy going. — Carrie Remis (@RaChaChaMaMaMa) July 16, 2023

Ha! Fair point. Rebekah Jones makes Governor DeSantis look good on the daily with her wild accusations that are always proven false. She deserves a reward!

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















