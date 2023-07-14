'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights

Slate is now pushing petty pot shots at Casey DeSantis as 'journalism'
justmindy  |  9:00 PM on July 14, 2023

Tonight, an Oregon federal judge issued a crushing blow to second amendment freedoms. She upheld Measure 114's requirements for gun permits and magazine ban because 'they are not commonly used for self defense'. What?

It's the only option when judges try to impede upon second amendment rights.

Either she is an activist judge or she doesn't know how to interpret law. Either is not a good look.

Good! If activist judges want to play games in lower courts, they deserve the smack down from the Supreme Court.

Bingo! Americans don't have to explain why we want to own certain weapons or ammunition. It is our explicit right.

Correct! It isn't up to the American people to explain gun ownership. It is our right with no need of justification.

Another example of leftists taking advantage of the court system to steal the rights of everyday Americans. Gun owners need to pay attention.

