'Heller', no! Oregon federal judge upholds 'Measure 114' STOMPING on 2A rights

Tonight, an Oregon federal judge issued a crushing blow to second amendment freedoms. She upheld Measure 114's requirements for gun permits and magazine ban because 'they are not commonly used for self defense'. What?

LEGAL ALERT: An Oregon federal judge has upheld Measure 114's gun permit requirement and magazine ban, saying that they "are not commonly used for self-defense, and are therefore not protected by the Second Amendment." You can read the opinion here: https://t.co/RxrNOTkPHb — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) July 14, 2023

That judge is a moron and needs to be disbarred.



The HELLER decision does not say "in common use in Self-Defense". It states "in lawful common use". Which means that this should be over-turned at the Appellate level, but likely will head to SCOTUS. — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) July 14, 2023

Fight forward — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) July 15, 2023

It's the only option when judges try to impede upon second amendment rights.

Honestly, I don't care who appointed the judge. When you purposely misquote something like Heller that badly, you don't deserve to be on the bench. — NH/Wynter/FTW (@WynterythTX) July 15, 2023

It's ridiculous. Both Heller and Bruen were explicit that the plain text of the Second Amendment "extends, prima facie, to all instruments that constitute bearable arms." — Jean-Luc Canard (@JLCanard) July 15, 2023

Reading further, it's clear she misconstrues Bruen by placing the "common use" as a limitation on the scope of the "plain text" of the Second Amendment. It is pretty clear from Bruen that any "common use" discussion is part of the "history and tradition" analysis. — Jean-Luc Canard (@JLCanard) July 15, 2023

Either she is an activist judge or she doesn't know how to interpret law. Either is not a good look.

Republican Judge in Democratic Judicial coat. — John O'Donohue (@barge_arse) July 14, 2023

So a RINO?

I was told he picked only the most qualified people. https://t.co/HbOAkkuFqB — Mike O'Donovan (@BeardedMinarchy) July 15, 2023

This pick is clearly a flop.

It’s Oregon can’t say I’m surprised. — Ry (@_KEEPINITBEEFY_) July 15, 2023

If it heads to the current SCOTUS, the left may regret it. The current SCOTUS may go further "right" than Heller was able to go, in an effort to make clear to rogue judges that the 2A and Heller mean what they say. — Eme Eses (@EmeEses) July 14, 2023

Good! If activist judges want to play games in lower courts, they deserve the smack down from the Supreme Court.

In common use is a standard that includes mere possession as "lawful" common use I say buy whatever you can afford and several judges have said the people get to chose what we want to use for self defense. The government should get no such ability — Brandon (@1000Bl) July 15, 2023

Bingo! Americans don't have to explain why we want to own certain weapons or ammunition. It is our explicit right.

Trash judge has no clue what in common use means or what the Bruen standard is — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) July 14, 2023

But the second amendment doesn't stop at just self defense. — Tim Flack  (@tim_meh87) July 15, 2023

Where in the bill of rights is “commonly used for self-defense”? — Alan Paul (@AmerLastStand) July 15, 2023

Correct! It isn't up to the American people to explain gun ownership. It is our right with no need of justification.

This is what they’re going to do, issue trash unconstitutional rulings that do nothing but pause the liberty of the people. Taking a page right out of the california playbook. Will the ruling fail?yes. does it kick the can a few years? Yes. — Branden (@Brando_mundo) July 14, 2023

Another example of leftists taking advantage of the court system to steal the rights of everyday Americans. Gun owners need to pay attention.

