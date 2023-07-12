MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he...
Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have...
Joe Biden doubles down on jobs numbers farce
'Really, Megan?': Tennis icon Martina Navratilova does NOT take kindly to Megan Rapinoe's...
‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview (UPDATED)
A SOBERING reminder the Left approved of separating unvaccinated kids from their parents
NBC News' Ben Collins said the Twitter Files didn't prove censorship
The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for...
NEA puts 'banned' books on its recommended summer reading list
Old tweet shows Joe Biden breaking his life-long rule
Secret Service to brief House Oversight on that bag of cocaine
Claim that trans identity has a biological basis given the Community Notes treatment
Rep. Mesha Mainor: 'The Democrat Party left ME'
In a REVOLTING turn of events, California lawmakers fail to protect children from...

Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run in 2024

justmindy  |  10:28 AM on July 12, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Will 2024 be the year America sees a viable third party candidate in the Presidential race? With many dreading a possible replay of 2020, people like Joe Manchin seem to be exploring the possibilities.

Apparently Manchin knows his return to Senate is not likely with the challenge of Justice (and Babydog!), so he is looking for other alternatives. Pretty sure his chances are just as bad there, too.

It is definitely interesting water cooler talk.

He certainly is not getting any love from the DNC. 

Recommended

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet.
ArtistAngie

Some tweeps were less than thrilled by the idea. Tell us how you really feel. Heh.

The Democrats won't even allow a debate.

They could no doubt be disruptive. Could that disruption lead to another 4 years of Joe Biden? That part is terrifying.

Others seemed intrigued by the idea if 2024 is a rematch of the 2020 election.

Unfortunately, the amount of sane Democrats seems to be shrinking rapidly and by the day.

Biden should be off enjoying the six grandchildren he claims in 2024, and giving the American people a break from him and his family.

David Corn hates the group and the idea so that probably means it's a good thing. It seems Corn has determined this possible run would most likely hurt Democrats most.

Any plan that helps keep Democrats out of the White House in 2024 is a good plan.

There it is! That is why Democrats are losing their minds about this possibility. Get your popcorn ready. This is getting good.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!








Tags: BIDEN CAMPAIGN MANCHIN WEST VIRGINIA PRESIDENT TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet.
ArtistAngie
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski tells Biden's staff to 'do a better job' so he doesn't look so lost
Doug P.
‘Tucker on Twitter’ is back: The Andrew Tate interview (UPDATED)
Aaron Walker
Joe Biden doubles down on jobs numbers farce
RickRobinson
'Really, Megan?': Tennis icon Martina Navratilova does NOT take kindly to Megan Rapinoe's accusations
Amy
The Vaseline Twitter account is pretty 'A-GLAZE-ING' today and Twitter is here for it
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Rep. Shiela Jackson Lee WINS the best 'SELF-OWN' on affirmative action we have seen yet. ArtistAngie