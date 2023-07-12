Democrats FREAK out over 'No Labels' party courting a Manchin third party run in 2024

Will 2024 be the year America sees a viable third party candidate in the Presidential race? With many dreading a possible replay of 2020, people like Joe Manchin seem to be exploring the possibilities.

SCOOP: Joe Manchin is headed to New Hampshire on Monday with No Labels amid speculation of a third-party challenge to President Biden. He and Jon Huntsman will headline a No Labels event in Manchester: https://t.co/gj3pmQfYm0 — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) July 12, 2023

“Manchin, a former honorary co-chair of the group, will be the headliner of the gathering along with former Republican Governor of Utah Jon Huntsman at the townhall meeting, which will take place Monday, July 17th, at Saint Anselm's College in Manchester,” @Emilylgoodin reports. https://t.co/XJun0BuY5m — Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) July 12, 2023

Apparently Manchin knows his return to Senate is not likely with the challenge of Justice (and Babydog!), so he is looking for other alternatives. Pretty sure his chances are just as bad there, too.

I wonder how a 3rd part run (RFK, other) would impact the race. Does it pull from the “not Biden” crowd, or does it pull from dems who don’t like Biden, but can’t bring themselves to vote R? — Hank Bergeron (@HarrisonReardon) July 12, 2023

It is definitely interesting water cooler talk.

Why doesn't No Labels try n team up with RFK Jr? — Baibars Sultan of Cairo (@BaibarsC) July 12, 2023

He certainly is not getting any love from the DNC.

Nobody wants a President Manchin. — Haydhidho (Parody) (@Haydhidho) July 12, 2023

I'm going to label them.



They're not going to like it. — yOoh0o (@y0oh0o180) July 12, 2023

If he does this strip him of all committees and then leave him to rot. — Joseph (@GolfinJo) July 12, 2023

Imagine the delusion Manchin has for him to think ANYONE wants him to be potus — The Gendarme of Europe (@kenyonbburner) July 12, 2023

Some tweeps were less than thrilled by the idea. Tell us how you really feel. Heh.

Democrats scream “Voter Suppression” at any effort to verify ID, but try to keep every opponent off the ballot #LiberalHypocrisy — Herm🇺🇸 (@HRMN8RHerm) July 12, 2023

The Democrats won't even allow a debate.

If they get ballot access in even a few swing states… https://t.co/XiHaVKC0i3 — Adam Lawson (@cigarsandlegs) July 12, 2023

They could no doubt be disruptive. Could that disruption lead to another 4 years of Joe Biden? That part is terrifying.

Joe Manchin is a PATRIOT! https://t.co/w3QcQvyBVX — BasedKartveli 🇺🇸🇬🇪☦️ (@BasedKartveli) July 12, 2023

I’d support a Manchin/Hunstman candidacy if Biden and Trump were the nominees. https://t.co/leRouzaMdN — Matthew 🇺🇸🇺🇦🐘 (@reaganbush84fan) July 12, 2023

it it's biden v trump, this could at least be interesting https://t.co/AbeUTPTIT2 — Bogey Carmichael, Esq. (@the_heavy_stuff) July 12, 2023

Others seemed intrigued by the idea if 2024 is a rematch of the 2020 election.

This would be interesting. It would at least give the small segment of Democrat voters who are still sane someplace to go with their votes. https://t.co/hl8DCMmQ1w — David Blackmon's Energy Absurdity (@EnergyAbsurdity) July 12, 2023

Unfortunately, the amount of sane Democrats seems to be shrinking rapidly and by the day.

Biden is DOA in 2024 if this is true https://t.co/JaZvkkl5vu — Dave Durringo 🐊 (@davedurringo22) July 12, 2023

Biden should be off enjoying the six grandchildren he claims in 2024, and giving the American people a break from him and his family.

Another story on @NoLabelsOrg. Why won't top Democratic-run firms discuss their work for No Labels & say whether they're still on the payroll? Is No Labels, a dark-money group preparing to possibly run a 3rd-party candidate in 2024, becoming radioactive? https://t.co/86HV4jttr0 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 11, 2023

I wanted to hear from Ryan Clancy how he went from being a Biden speechwriter to working for No Labels (for $300,000 a year), which is preparing to run a 3rd-party candidate against Biden. But he wouldn't talk to me. https://t.co/eS7eoLGE1i — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) July 11, 2023

David Corn hates the group and the idea so that probably means it's a good thing. It seems Corn has determined this possible run would most likely hurt Democrats most.

The new group commissioned private polling showing that a generic “moderate, independent third-party candidate” would pull more votes away from President Biden than Trump in a hypothetical three-way race, all but assuring the GOP wins back the White House. https://t.co/ggYKkipBoV — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 12, 2023

Any plan that helps keep Democrats out of the White House in 2024 is a good plan.

News: Dem groups MoveOn and Third Way to brief Senate D chiefs of staff on No Labels' third-party bid as Manchin refuses to rule it out.



Third Way's Bennett: "everyone agrees that if they go forward this is going to hurt Joe Biden"https://t.co/d43N6n7af5 — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) July 9, 2023

There it is! That is why Democrats are losing their minds about this possibility. Get your popcorn ready. This is getting good.

