Stay loyal or stay away ... Florida GOP demands candidates sign pledge for 2024 primary

justmindy  |  6:14 PM on July 06, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Today, the Florida GOP announced it will require all candidates to sign a loyalty pledge in order to appear on the primary ballot in March.

Florida GOP Vice Chairman, Evan Power, shared some additional information in order to stop the rumor mill in its tracks.

Power reiterated this pledge mirrored the national party pledge and is only fair if a candidate seeks the party's eventual financial and infrastructure support.

Some tweeps believed even if the loyalty pledge is required, it will be pretty meaningless down the road.

Others don't like the idea of the pledges in general as this is a free country where people are free to change their minds.

That is the question. Do candidates owe their loyalty to the party or to their own personal convictions?

Oh, it will be fascinating to see if candidates comply.

Many see the idea of a pledge as fine, but ultimately worthless and don't feel the GOP will back it up when the rubber hits the road.

Once someone has lost the primary, it is hard to hold anything over their head to make them comply other than their own fealty to their word.

Touche! We just celebrated a whole holiday to honor that freedom.

At the end of the day, may the best candidate win and may it be the person all Republicans can get behind and support.

