Stay loyal or stay away ... Florida GOP demands candidates sign pledge for 2024 primary

Today, the Florida GOP announced it will require all candidates to sign a loyalty pledge in order to appear on the primary ballot in March.

Florida GOP to require loyalty pledge in 2024 primary to appear on the ballothttps://t.co/wPMJ5sV8vo — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) July 6, 2023

Florida GOP Vice Chairman, Evan Power, shared some additional information in order to stop the rumor mill in its tracks.

Here is some information on the @FloridaGOP’s commitment to defeating the failed Biden adminstration, since some crazy people are digging into the conspiracy theories on here today https://t.co/tofe4SE8xD — Evan Power (@EvanPower) July 6, 2023

Power reiterated this pledge mirrored the national party pledge and is only fair if a candidate seeks the party's eventual financial and infrastructure support.

Going out on a limb here, this is not going to happen. https://t.co/RmlVLfdHI9 — Alice Stewart (@alicetweet) July 6, 2023

That pledge is not even worth a nickel . — CharlieV🏒Anti-fascist MA guy (@CharlesViglion1) July 6, 2023

"Play nice boys"



They'll sign it, but it won't happen. — Snarkzilla (@BJH1964) July 5, 2023

Some tweeps believed even if the loyalty pledge is required, it will be pretty meaningless down the road.

I am not a fan of these loyalty pledges. This is America, not some socialist country demanding pledges to be on a ballot.https://t.co/3y46Y6jCm5 — DebDaly55🇺🇸 (@DeborahDaly55) July 6, 2023

Others don't like the idea of the pledges in general as this is a free country where people are free to change their minds.

But loyal to whom? — Brian Dunn (@BrianDu29572478) July 5, 2023

That is the question. Do candidates owe their loyalty to the party or to their own personal convictions?

Now that they have been painted in the corner it will be interesting to see their answers. https://t.co/6zg0fg4Kms — Chuck Hilse (@nberlin241) July 6, 2023

Oh, it will be fascinating to see if candidates comply.

Pledges are unenforceable and mean nothing really.



Nice try tho. — Melanie #OneIssue (@Lonestarmomcom) July 6, 2023

And what are the penalties if they don’t comply ?

It’s worthless. — CA.Dreamin.925 (@ca_925) July 6, 2023

They'll back down. — Rock Chalk Redhawk (@abostickcpa) July 6, 2023

Many see the idea of a pledge as fine, but ultimately worthless and don't feel the GOP will back it up when the rubber hits the road.

While I hope every GOP candidate signs it, this is your friendly reminder that these pledges are only enforceable pre-primary, not after the fact. #Useless https://t.co/2TwlLJRDi5 — Christopher Slick (@SlickTweetsSC) July 5, 2023

Once someone has lost the primary, it is hard to hold anything over their head to make them comply other than their own fealty to their word.

What is the over / under that it’s worth the paper it’s printed on ? — Kevin Shannon (@Shanman6) July 6, 2023

I thought we stopped pledging loyalty to any one person in 1776? — Meg (@PembrokeMeg) July 6, 2023

Touche! We just celebrated a whole holiday to honor that freedom.

@GOP must stop the loyalty pledge nonsense. It should be up to them if they wanna support the nominee — Greed (@invaseve) July 6, 2023

At the end of the day, may the best candidate win and may it be the person all Republicans can get behind and support.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership! Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!















