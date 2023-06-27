Ivanka Trump ordered dropped from New York case and the libs are furious

Today, it was announced, an appeals judge has ordered New York Attorney General, Letitia James, drop Ivanka Trump from claims against the family business. According to the ruling, the accusations are too old and the statute of limitations has expired.

A New York appeals court has dismissed claims against Ivanka Trump in the state attorney general's $250 million lawsuit against the former president, his oldest children and his company. https://t.co/uISTh9fSzU — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 27, 2023

The court did deny the motion of Trump attorneys to dismiss the case altogether so the case can proceed against other members of the family business.

ANOTHER WIN FOR PRESIDENT TRUMP! https://t.co/sIre9Of8uZ — THE REAL DARK JUDGE (@ROYALMRBADNEWS) June 27, 2023

Trumps win again — Gary Thomas (@GaryTho62742938) June 27, 2023

Things have certainly been difficult legally for Trump recently, so this win in court today is surely a lift to his spirits.

And their case is already crumbling — Sammy Hates Hypocrisy (@LeftToGoRight2) June 27, 2023

It is starting to appear that way.

@NewYorkStateAG As always you keep losing. You have no business being an Attorney General. https://t.co/hQHgkAtAZF — ⚖️Shanna Michelle ⚖️ (@Shanna_Says) June 27, 2023

It’s terrible they were put through all the crap ! https://t.co/uVWdKIasma — Coffee (@jcoffeebean) June 27, 2023

Overreach by the prosecutor — Gino Vandender. (@GVandender) June 27, 2023

James has long been on a mission to convict the Trump family of something and this seems to be another day she has come up short.

Witch hunt — James Homly (@HomlyCat) June 27, 2023

Foiled again!

Oops, the smear merchants lost again. — Puddintane (@imwren) June 27, 2023

They lose often, but they certainly never stop trying. Sigh.

NY AG James is doing what she campaigned on while under her watch NYC going down hill. pic.twitter.com/LJlTZX5lCF — Jungle Jim (@JimMcDo44127373) June 27, 2023

She is TRYING to do what she campaigned on. Unfortunately, for James, she has been unable to make any charges stick. Maybe she shouldn't have promised what she could not deliver.

7 years and cant even find nothing on his kids😂😂😂 WELL GET THEM THIS TIME!! — Redfox (@Redfoxx0069) June 27, 2023

Corporate media and blue state attorneys have done their level best to bring down the Trump family. It's becoming a bit like the roadrunner and coyote cartoon at this point.

THought the walls were closing in again — NotoriousBob (@10KPooler) June 27, 2023

Doesn't the media say that every single time? The Boy who cried Wolf is beginning to spring to mind.

Why does Trump keep winning so much? — Matt Matt (@sailinyogi1) June 27, 2023

Technically, this is just an Ivanka win as the rest of the family is still being pursued. Trump did say we would get tired of the winning, though. Ivanka is probably very happy with the winning today and not at all tired of it.

Doesn't the AG do her homework before filing claims? — J Penney (@JPenney19) June 27, 2023

It does not appear so, or if she does, she isn't checking that homework for errors.

Political prosecution costing NY millions. pic.twitter.com/DQkeJvhUQ3 — Jungle Jim (@JimMcDo44127373) June 27, 2023

At the end of the day, one would think New York citizens might want their tax dollars devoted to more important matters. Elections have consequences and the next Attorney General race will be telling.

