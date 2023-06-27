Ivanka Trump ordered dropped from New York case and the libs are furious

Just getting WORSE: Whistleblower #2 claims media spinning Hunter Biden's unpaid back taxe...
justmindy  |  6:17 PM on June 27, 2023
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Today, it was announced, an appeals judge has ordered New York Attorney General, Letitia James, drop Ivanka Trump from claims against the family business. According to the ruling, the accusations are too old and the statute of limitations has expired.

The court did deny the motion of Trump attorneys to dismiss the case altogether so the case can proceed against other members of the family business.

Things have certainly been difficult legally for Trump recently, so this win in court today is surely a lift to his spirits. 

It is starting to appear that way.

James has long been on a mission to convict the Trump family of something and this seems to be another day she has come up short.

Foiled again!

They lose often, but they certainly never stop trying. Sigh.

She is TRYING to do what she campaigned on. Unfortunately, for James, she has been unable to make any charges stick. Maybe she shouldn't have promised what she could not deliver.

Corporate media and blue state attorneys have done their level best to bring down the Trump family. It's becoming a bit like the roadrunner and coyote cartoon at this point. 

Doesn't the media say that every single time? The Boy who cried Wolf is beginning to spring to mind.

Technically, this is just an Ivanka win as the rest of the family is still being pursued. Trump did say we would get tired of the winning, though. Ivanka is probably very happy with the winning today and not at all tired of it.

It does not appear so, or if she does, she isn't checking that homework for errors.

At the end of the day, one would think New York citizens might want their tax dollars devoted to more important matters. Elections have consequences and the next Attorney General race will be telling.

