Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can trust

Science has finally proven what readers of Twitchy already knew was true...conservative women are more attractive and leftist women are always angry.

ARTICLE: “Women with attractive faces were more likely to be right-wing, while women whose faces showed contempt were more likely to be left-wing.”https://t.co/WyHUP21NpZ — Syd Steyerhart (@SydSteyerhart) June 18, 2023

Famed attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, was not the least bit surprised by this finding.

Well, duh! Attractive Women Were More Likely To Be "Right-Wing" While "Left-Wing" Women Showed More Contempt, According To Study | Evie Magazine https://t.co/HpKo3rwwCU — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) June 21, 2023

All one has to do is read the vitriol on Twitter lobbed by leftist women for proof enough this study is true.

Right wing women are hot! — Porter Rockwell (@moroni_capt) June 21, 2023

Happy warriors who love freedom, their country, and family will always be more appealing to the general public.

At the very least we agree contempt makes one ugly. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) June 21, 2023

Isn't that the truth? Ugliness flows from the inside to the outside, and hatred and contempt will always be a repellent to others.

This is the perfect example. This politician is always shrieking and yelling, so it makes it impossible to take her seriously or want to be in the same room with her for long.

Well to be honest they don't know what women are to begin with so we all definitely have a leg up . — kath (@Muskadoptme) June 21, 2023

Snicker! The left can't even describe what a woman is, so of course it is difficult for them to pick out an attractive one. They are so confused.

Left-Wing women are often angry, and angry, scowling faces aren’t attractive. It’s not rocket science. — BlastMan 🇺🇸 (@mike_leggieri) June 21, 2023

All of their nasty feelings make their way onto their faces. What a shame.

It’s almost as if the politics of liberal means not taking care of yourself. — Lorraine (@Rain30) June 21, 2023

Another great point! Leftists believe other taxpayers and the government are responsible for taking care of them, so they have no personal responsibility toward making themselves look presentable.

According to studies, the most attractive part of a person is their smile. A sincere smile reflects so much about a person.



A beautiful looking woman with a beautiful figure, beautiful hair, etc, who carries a scowl is not a keeper.



Same for men. — KCnLA (@KCnLA) June 21, 2023

So true! No matter a person's physical beauty, a happy smile is what makes others attracted to them.

Pictures do indeed speak 1,000 words. So many young women with amazing futures, but they are convinced motherhood or having a family will "ruin" their life.

Well you know what they say: “pretty is, as pretty does” — Millie Garner (@cmgarner_garner) June 21, 2023

Actions do indeed speak louder than words, every time.

IME the way you think, including politics, influences your outward appearance. the left is propelled by a constant stream of hate, jealousy, rage. This wears down the body and soul of a person. https://t.co/NjKtQuws8R — Jim Edgerton (@og_BYU) June 21, 2023





But the fruit of the Spirit is, charity, joy, peace, patience, benignity, goodness, longanimity, mildness, faith, modesty, continency, chastity. Against such there is no law. -Galatians 5:22-23 https://t.co/vxOOHXi9zV — Kalpurrnia (@kalpurrnia) June 21, 2023

All it takes is reading the ultimate Book on how to get through life successfully and we find the best way to be a beautiful human.

