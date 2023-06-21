DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and...
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Democrats Throw Temper Tantrum After House Republicans Censure Adam Schiff
Reuters: Ron DeSantis received a golf simulator in a donation
Elie Mystal wants someone rich to send Justice Samuel Alito to see the...
Court denies motion to dismiss defamation suit against Taylor Lorenz
The New Republic updates us on status of missing Titanic sub passenger's political...
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
'Dark days': Megyn Kelly weighs in on schools secretly transitioning their students
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring...
Jonathan Turley: Hunter Biden's plea brings a new meaning to the word 'bargain'
Rep. Gaetz Grills Durham: 'You Were Part of the Cover Up!'

Science proves conservative women are more attractive and that's a result you can trust

justmindy  |  9:13 PM on June 21, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Science has finally proven what readers of Twitchy already knew was true...conservative women are more attractive and leftist women are always angry.

Famed attorney, Harmeet Dhillon, was not the least bit surprised by this finding.

All one has to do is read the vitriol on Twitter lobbed by leftist women for proof enough this study is true.

Happy warriors who love freedom, their country, and family will always be more appealing to the general public.

Isn't that the truth? Ugliness flows from the inside to the outside, and hatred and contempt will always be a repellent to others.

This is the perfect example. This politician is always shrieking and yelling, so it makes it impossible to take her seriously or want to be in the same room with her for long.

Snicker! The left can't even describe what a woman is, so of course it is difficult for them to pick out an attractive one. They are so confused.

Recommended

DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
justmindy

All of their nasty feelings make their way onto their faces. What a shame.

Another great point! Leftists believe other taxpayers and the government are responsible for taking care of them, so they have no personal responsibility toward making themselves look presentable.

So true! No matter a person's physical beauty, a happy smile is what makes others attracted to them. 

Pictures do indeed speak 1,000 words. So many young women with amazing futures, but they are convinced motherhood or having a family will "ruin" their life.

Actions do indeed speak louder than words, every time.


All it takes is reading the ultimate Book on how to get through life successfully and we find the best way to be a beautiful human.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!






Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine
justmindy
Human Rights Campaign president can't tell Ted Cruz the difference between women and men
Brett T.
Nancy Pelosi melts down after GOP soils sanctity of House chamber by censuring serial liar
Doug P.
Tom Elliott's supercut of Peter Hortez shows why he won't debate RFK Jr
Brett T.
House censures Rep. Adam Schiff, Dems throw a tantrum
Brett T.
Transgender child from MTV documentary is now detransitioning
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
DeSantis diagnoses San Francisco's problems but the Mayor hates the medicine justmindy