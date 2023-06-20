Men's Heath says if you're attracted to women, you might be gynosexual
There is still one heroine in America willing to make Hunter Biden pay

justmindy  |  4:20 PM on June 20, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Today, federal charges against Hunter Biden were announced. While the charges are serious, the penalty...not so much. There has been tons of discussion on the fairness of his consequences, but one tweet reminded us of an undeniable fact. There is truly one women in America committed to holding Hunter Biden fully accountable..the mother of his illegitimate four year old daughter. She is a true patriot.

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned, particularly a woman who is supposed to receive child support.

Biden certainly won't be selling out any parenting advice books any time soon.

She is certainly way more committed to getting her justice from the Bidens than the United States government, and for that, she deserves the support of a nation.

It is unequivocally a low bar, but yes, very true.

Now, that is facts! The judge in Arkansas is certainly way less impressed by the Biden name than all other federal judges.

It must have been dark in the club the night they met.

Someone is doing the job the government seems unwilling or unable to do.


That is the Clintons you are tweeting about. They seem to have enemies that all of the sudden decide to off themselves. Not so much with the Bidens. The Biden children are just very forgetful and leave laptops and diaries laying around.

Her child deserves it for the terrible father she is stuck with. The way the whole Biden family ignores little Navy is deplorable.

To be fair, she is no longer a stripper, but she is a heroine for keeping Hunter in court and paying her what she is owed.

Now, now. She is a beautiful woman, but only the Bidens can get away with crimes and not be charged. Let's get that straight.

