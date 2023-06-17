DeSantis jumps behind the VFW bar in Nevada, but refuses to serve 'woke beer'

Yesterday, prospective presidential nominee, Ron DeSantis, headed to Nevada, an early primary state, for a few campaign events. DeSantis kicked it off with an event at a VFW bunker with veterans. DeSantis jumped behind the bar and his epic one liner had the crowd roaring.

“I’ll serve you anything but Bud Light” 🍻🤣@RonDeSantis got behind the bar at “The Bunker” VFW Post 9211 before the Reno Rodeo yesterday! pic.twitter.com/mxyOJ8fAaC — Lindsey Curnutte 🐊 (@lindseycurnutte) June 17, 2023

Heh! As a reminder, Bud Light came under attack when they partnered with a 'trans influencer' for a commemorative can enraging conservative consumers.

"The greatest among you will be your servant." This is the man who will also serve our country with class, humility, determination, and distinction! DeSantis 2024 — Lisa Stevens (@lisacronista) June 17, 2023





Ron DeSantis is the most down-to-earth person running for president in a LONG time. He is not a millionaire/billionaire; he has worked hard to get to where he is. He understands the middle class like no other. — Florida Native (@OliviaFLNative) June 17, 2023

Love it. I would love to grab a beer with Ron! 🍻 🇺🇸 — Aviator01 (@VaughnHarper) June 17, 2023

Tweeps loved the clap back at the woke beer maker, and lauded DeSantis for understanding what matters to regular people.

He's definitely got the AmVets vote — CLOSE YOUR PAYPAL ACCOUNT 🐳 (@CloseYourPayPal) June 17, 2023

Vets on Twitter also seemed to like the comment.

While you’re busy focusing on unnecessary culture wars, I’ll focus on how DeSantis cut $3 million dollars in flood safety funding after spending taxpayer flying immigrants all over the country.



No one can say he prioritizes the people of Florida. He prioritizes his agenda. — Kyle J (@KyleJ552182) June 17, 2023

Of course, there is always a Debbie Downer in the comments. One tweep was mad DeSantis was having fun instead of focusing on the illegal migrants he flew to California last week. Perhaps, they shouldn't enter the country illegally? What a concept. Also, the money for migrant flights was a special expenditure fund set aside by the Florida legislature, and had nothing to do with "flood safety". Such a weird retort.

He prioritized rebuilding bridges quickly. Brought in trailers to place near homes of those whose homes were flattened-FEMA refused, giving the excuse it was flood zone. Doesn’t flood in winter/spring.

Done much for FL. — Mary Gelinas (@_MaryGelinas___) June 17, 2023

A tweep in the know was quick to set the whiner straight!

The best governor, going to be the best president soon, and a better bartender than AOC. — Steve M. #Pathead (@Noone86595893) June 17, 2023

To be fair, being better than AOC at something is not a very high bar. Snicker.

These are not serious people.

These are children. — @debiflpc (@debiflpc2) June 17, 2023

The best exchange came from another naysayer in the comments. This tweep called the crowd 'children' for finding DeSantis' joke hilarious. Press Secretary for Governor DeSantis, Jeremy Redfern, clapped back with his own tweet.

A bunch of veterans are children? — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 17, 2023

Yikes! We hope this tweep will clear up what they meant. Let's check it out.

If THEY said “I’ll serve you anything but a Bud Light” - yes.

But I assume it was just the idiot governor. — @debiflpc (@debiflpc2) June 17, 2023

The governor is a veteran.



🤡 — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) June 17, 2023

Oof. Nothing like walking right onto a rake. That had to hurt.

A candidate for the highest office in the land doing everything he can to put out of business an American business that employs tens of thousands of its citizens over non-political differences of opinion. Previously unthinkable. Now commonplace. Who are we? https://t.co/cfZjj9jubF — Darrell W. Cook (@DWCook) June 17, 2023

Finally, still another critic was concerned DeSantis' rhetoric would continue to hurt the beer brand. Apparently, he missed the part where Bud Light partnered with a trans activist, therefore fully embracing harmful gender ideology.

Obviously Bud Light needs to become the official beer of Disney and Cinderella castle become Mulvaney castle — Alex (@AlexrealtorFl1) June 17, 2023

Well, to be honest, Bud Light was off to a good start in killing off their business before this. — Scottiegrrl🤔 (@Scottiegrrl) June 17, 2023

@AnheuserBusch has a choice here, and they choose not to make it.



They made a stand with the far left spectrum of American culture.

They could easily become relevant again with a clear right leaning gesture. Something like a Riley Gaines can.



They have all the power to save… — Dr. Merica! 🇺🇸 (@Dr_Merica2) June 17, 2023

Bingo! Bud Light could have courted conservatives after their disastrous partnership, but they chose poorly executed 'statements of apology' instead. That was the mistake of their PR department, not Ron DeSantis.

Sometimes, companies should take the L and stop doubling down. Someone needs to get the message to the Bud Light parent company. Until then, conservatives will continue to dunk on them.

Conservatives being based is the best kind of conservative.

