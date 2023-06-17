DeSantis jumps behind the VFW bar in Nevada, but refuses to serve 'woke beer'

Judge rules school was right to ban 'There Are Only Two Genders' T-shirt
justmindy  |  3:11 PM on June 17, 2023
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Yesterday, prospective presidential nominee, Ron DeSantis, headed to Nevada, an early primary state, for a few campaign events. DeSantis kicked it off with an event at a VFW bunker with veterans. DeSantis jumped behind the bar and his epic one liner had the crowd roaring. 

Heh! As a reminder, Bud Light came under attack when they partnered with a 'trans influencer' for a commemorative can enraging conservative consumers.


Tweeps loved the clap back at the woke beer maker, and lauded DeSantis for understanding what matters to regular people.

Vets on Twitter also seemed to like the comment.

Of course, there is always a Debbie Downer in the comments. One tweep was mad DeSantis was having fun instead of focusing on the illegal migrants he flew to California last week. Perhaps, they shouldn't enter the country illegally? What a concept. Also, the money for migrant flights was a special expenditure fund set aside by the Florida legislature, and had nothing to do with "flood safety". Such a weird retort.

A tweep in the know was quick to set the whiner straight!

To be fair, being better than AOC at something is not a very high bar. Snicker.

The best exchange came from another naysayer in the comments. This tweep called the crowd 'children' for finding DeSantis' joke hilarious. Press Secretary for Governor DeSantis, Jeremy Redfern, clapped back with his own tweet.

Yikes! We hope this tweep will clear up what they meant. Let's check it out.

Oof. Nothing like walking right onto a rake. That had to hurt.

Finally, still another critic was concerned DeSantis' rhetoric would continue to hurt the beer brand. Apparently, he missed the part where Bud Light partnered with a trans activist, therefore fully embracing harmful gender ideology.

Bingo! Bud Light could have courted conservatives after their disastrous partnership, but they chose poorly executed 'statements of apology' instead. That was the mistake of their PR department, not Ron DeSantis.

Sometimes, companies should take the L and stop doubling down. Someone needs to get the message to the Bud Light parent company. Until then, conservatives will continue to dunk on them.

Conservatives being based is the best kind of conservative.

