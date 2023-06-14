Mike Pence and Clay Travis spar over possible Trump pardon and sparks fly

A question on many Republican voters' minds post Trump indictment to possible presidential candidates, is "Would you pardon him?". Today, during an interview with Mike Pence, Outkick host Clay Travis pressed Mike Pence on just this issue.

Mike Pence refused to answer if he’d pardon Donald Trump on @clayandbuck today. And things got a bit heated as I pressed him on why he wouldn’t answer. Enjoy: pic.twitter.com/VTbzDK6lYR — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2023

Wowser! That certainly got a bit heated! Clay was not allowing Pence to dance around the question.

Mike Pence refused to say he would pardon Donald Trump in the event Trump was convicted. Show got spicy. Audio coming soon. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2023

After the interview, Travis asserted Pence's campaign is 'over' after that answer. Travis believes it is the ultimate betrayal for Pence to not agree to pardon his former running mate.

A fired-up @ClayTravis reacts to Mike Pence's refusal to commit to pardoning Donald Trump.



Interview: https://t.co/oUHvyMn253

Podcast: https://t.co/WvNDsUybBx pic.twitter.com/wNJryOAS7q — The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show (@clayandbuck) June 14, 2023

As always, Twitter was full of opinions.

Wouldn't be the first time he betrayed Trump and his Country. Pence would have maxed out at 5% with or without the interview. 😆🇺🇸🗽👍 — 1952SimpleMan (@1952SimpleMan) June 14, 2023

I agree, not that he ever had a snowball's chance anyway — Smartass Deplorable Dreg III🇺🇲 (@SoIrredeemabl) June 14, 2023

Touche. Would Pence have had a real chance with or without this interview? The world may never know.

Well said clay. We have to call out these spineless republicans. They are the ones that got us here today. Where every major institution has been captured my woke ideology. — Brian Willett (@bwillett79) June 14, 2023

Sometimes you have to look beyond the specific personality and focus on the principle of the matter. Democrats are taking advantage of every law and institution in America.

It's about time you got fired up about all this!! It's the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard of - all of this! I'm sick to death of Biden, Vice Pres. Whoever she is, and the whole Dem party!!! A bunch of crooks, all of them. And Pence, don't surprise me at all! — Bobbieann (@BobbieannEngl) June 14, 2023

Clay’s rant was dead on right! — Florida Sunshine (@flaboymom) June 14, 2023

HA! Fired up Clay is the best Clay. He just took a minute to really get going,





Love the show normally. So much for not picking sides in the primary Clay. Pence's campaign ended today according to you, since he did not answer the question like you felt he should have. I thought Pence's response was decent, your reaction was not. — Hairman (@EfnHeiser) June 14, 2023

Not all commenters agreed with Travis. Up until now, he has been intentional not to show preference toward any one candidate. Some saw this pronouncement as playing favorites with selected candidates.

Answer was great. Fine if you don’t like it, but it was sensible. Wait to see what the trial brings and decide from there. You admitted yourself the charges were serious. — quatroquatro (@markbgger) June 14, 2023

Thought it was a good answer. Said he wasn’t promising a pardon without the facts.



If they send Hunter to jail should he get a pardon for the political nature of his arrest? Of course not. — TJ Yates (@TJ_Yates41) June 14, 2023

There’s a difference between Pence not answering a question and you not liking the answer, @ClayTravis.



Respect for the rule of law extends to the presumption of innocence.



(PS- Your producer told Pence after you cut away that they agree this needs to play out in the courts.) https://t.co/i5uz5uMV1R — Devin O'Malley (@devin_omalley) June 14, 2023

Pence has a very narrow window to get the nomination. He's playing that angle. Will pardoning Trump be the litmus that Clay says it should? We'll see. — Andrew Owen (@AndyOwen1963) June 14, 2023

Pence staffer, Devin O'Malley attempted to clarify the statement of his boss. O'Malley opined it was time to allow the case to play out in court and got a quick jab in at Travis, claiming his producer agreed with Pence off air.

Your boss, Mike Pence, gave a bad answer to a question you should have prepped him for. Sending this Tweet was also a bad move. Good luck, bud. You’re gonna need it. https://t.co/Ha1XA42vAC — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 14, 2023

Travis clapped back with his own remark about Pence not being adequately prepared and the ill advised move of O'Malley quote tweeting him in the first place. Oof.

Clay, I don’t think Pence was unprepared. I think he gave the exact non-answer they’d been strategizing for the last 24 hrs. Pence is so stuck in the past, he (and Devin) thought it was a good answer. They’re that out of touch — Will Grice (@GriceIsRightAL) June 14, 2023

Pence with what passes for unusually bold this week: "Look we either believe in our judicial process in this country or we don't" https://t.co/8cZfhaPXe1 — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) June 14, 2023

The Republican presidential primary is certainly shaping up to be an epic battle. Keep your head on swivel because there are constant new developments.

