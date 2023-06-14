Mike Pence and Clay Travis spar over possible Trump pardon and sparks fly

CNN reports that Daniel Penny has been indicted
justmindy  |  7:31 PM on June 14, 2023
AP Photo/John Minchillo

A question on many Republican voters' minds post Trump indictment to possible presidential candidates, is "Would you pardon him?". Today, during an interview with Mike Pence, Outkick host Clay Travis pressed Mike Pence on just this issue.

Wowser! That certainly got a bit heated! Clay was not allowing Pence to dance around the question.

After the interview, Travis asserted Pence's campaign is 'over' after that answer. Travis believes it is the ultimate betrayal for Pence to not agree to pardon his former running mate. 

As always, Twitter was full of opinions.

Touche. Would Pence have had a real chance with or without this interview? The world may never know.

Sometimes you have to look beyond the specific personality and focus on the principle of the matter. Democrats are taking advantage of every law and institution in America.

HA! Fired up Clay is the best Clay. He just took a minute to really get going,


Not all commenters agreed with Travis. Up until now, he has been intentional not to show preference toward any one candidate. Some saw this pronouncement as playing favorites with selected candidates.

Pence staffer, Devin O'Malley attempted to clarify the statement of his boss. O'Malley opined it was time to allow the case to play out in court and got a quick jab in at Travis, claiming his producer agreed with Pence off air.

Travis clapped back with his own remark about Pence not being adequately prepared and the ill advised move of O'Malley quote tweeting him in the first place. Oof.

The Republican presidential primary is certainly shaping up to be an epic battle. Keep your head on swivel because there are constant new developments.

