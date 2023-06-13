Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and it's DELICIOUS
Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat'...
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well,...
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE...
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things w...
Pat Sajak is retiring and we do NOT want to solve the puzzle
Sen. Chris Murphy drafting legislation to end loneliness
Under pressure from Ukrainian readers, author Elizabeth Gilbert halts publication of novel...
Johns Hopkins University: Where men are men and women are non-men!
Here's how Sesame Street sells Pride Month to kids
Special counsel says Karine Jean-Pierre violated the Hatch Act
Sen. Chuck Grassley says foreign national kept audio recordings as an insurance policy
Byron York: Biden praised the courage of the LGBTQ community more than the...
Grassley Claims Burisma Executive Kept Audio of Alleged Bribery Discussions with then-VP J...

Smoking hot college female athletes are making lots of money and the NCAA is outraged

justmindy  |  11:28 AM on June 13, 2023
AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File

In 2001, a Supreme Court ruling forced the NCAA, the governing body of college sports, to change their rules about athletes profiting off Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), or more simply, it allowed players to make money through personal endorsements. The concern now is it is not always the best players snagging the high dollar deals, particularly in women's sports. Rather, it is the best looking players who may also have mediocre stats. The Free Press published an article about the Cavinder Twins, 2 beautiful blondes who play basketball for the University of Miami. The two are making millions off of their stunning looks, while better players who might not be as traditionally attractive are not getting the branding deals. 

Twitter, of course, had many thoughts to share on this divisive issue.

Many tweeps seemed to believe this was just how the world turns. Attractive people will always have advantages "regulars" just do not get. Such is life and how it has been since the beginning of time.

Recommended

Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse
Sam J.

Others felt players should sign a contract benefiting the whole team with perhaps a larger share going to the "hot girl". Then, all players would earn something. Sounds a little like socialism, to be honest.

So, yeah, one person working to benefit the whole is exactly what that would be. Yikes!

Perhaps they opened a Pandora's Box and the consequences were unforeseen.

One pithy tweep compared this situation to the unfair advantages men who decide to compete in women's sports have over other competitors and no one in the woke sports world seems to mind that. It does make you think.

A fair and honest assessment, indeed. The University of Miami is getting tons of free marketing out of the twins' meteoric rise to success. No one can argue that point.

People have been the same since the people started. Audiences like looking at beauty. It is the way of the world.

Another good take If the player is just attractive, but mediocre, their career will be over after college. There is no "pretty good" lane for any athlete after college. Only the best of the best will go on to professional careers. The 'good looking but second string players' have to earn their 'hot girl' money in college because after that, all they have are stories of the glory days.

To many, ever allowing athletes in college to make money was a big mistake and we are just beginning to see the terrible after effects. 

One tweep wrapped the argument up and topped it with a nice bow. The NCAA allowed this and these talented women are just using the rules to their advantage. At the end of the day, they made it to a D1 College team and they deserve all the accolades for that feat.

Let's be real. This "problem" seems like not much of a problem. If this is all the NCAA has to worry about, they must not have many worries.


Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse
Sam J.
Jay Caruso sees right through Tom Nichols' tough-guy talk on stopping 'existential threat' Donald Trump
Sarah D
Frank Luntz forced to EAT his own words on Trump and it's DELICIOUS
Sam J.
RINO Paul Ryan SCOLDING the GOP for protecting children does NOT go well, like at all
Sam J.
DAMN! RedSteeze takes KJP apart for violating the Hatch Act as only HE can in vicious thread
Sam J.
Johns Hopkins University: Where men are men and women are non-men!
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Garth Brooks backpedals after calling Bud Light boycotters 'as*holes,' only makes things worse Sam J.