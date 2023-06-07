Yesterday, in Montgomery County, Maryland, both Christian and Muslim parents gathered together to protest the removal of an “opt out” option for LGBTQ materials in schools. Yes, you read that correctly. They are not protesting the presence of this material in schools. They are protesting the removal of the OPT OUT option for parents. Parents will not be allowed to simply say they would prefer their kids not have access to these books. Obviously, to these two religious groups, this was unacceptable.

The #WokeArmy is dealt a lethal blow. The battlefront: Montgomery County, Maryland. TODAY. The hard-left came after the kids and Muslim parents aren’t having it. 🧵 Montgomery County Public Schools recently refused to allow parents to opt out of indoctrination that relates to… pic.twitter.com/KIMTI1fAIM — Asra Nomani • Defeating the #WokeArmy (@AsraNomani) June 7, 2023

Meet one of the lead organizers of the rally — Kareem Monib — an American Muslim engineer, a loving father and son of Oklahoma to parents from Egypt. He is cofounder of a new parents’ group, @CoalitionOfVirtue, that organized the rally. Yes, virtue. It is a value. He introduces… pic.twitter.com/xVehWu7sOI — Asra Nomani • Defeating the #WokeArmy (@AsraNomani) June 7, 2023

Mostly immigrant parents in Montgomery County, Md., face off against mostly white American-born woke women of privilege who use Lady Gaga to silence parents of color in @CoalitionVirtue — who outnumber the woke activists about 5-1. Wait til the end: one of these woke women… pic.twitter.com/DW39lRemaL — Asra Nomani • Defeating the #WokeArmy (@AsraNomani) June 7, 2023

Clearly, parents of all religions have had enough, and are tired of the school system seeking to indoctrinate kids.

Differences with the muslim community aside, this is a great move and should be applauded, I hope Hindu and other American parents also join this movement. The radical left is taking their obsession with gender and sexuality too far. — Anu Iyengar 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Anu_Iyengar_) June 7, 2023

Glorious @AsraNomani ! I’m happy to join any parents in this fight for our children!🙌🏻 — Real Carolinagurl (@carolinagurl68) June 7, 2023

WOW! I LOVE the very obvious diversity of backgrounds in that crowd! — StewMama✈ Cari- Radically Moderate (@StewMama71) June 7, 2023

Indeed. Let’s hope parents of all religions and political persuasions join together to protect children.

This sure flies in the face of the "white supremacy" narrative cherished by the woke. — Kralik (@earlkralik) June 7, 2023

Doesn’t it though? That is why this beautiful coalition of concerned parents is making waves.

Sneak peak of 2024 elections. — Spontaneousity (@SpontaneityVR) June 7, 2023

It does feel like parent’s right and what curriculum is covered in public schools will play a huge role in who gets elected in 2024.

Get on your School Board and bring a friend or 2 to join you. Form a team and run as a bloc that will take your schools back from the Leftists — Steve o/b/o Patrick (@rhainman) June 7, 2023

This was the strategy in 2022 in Florida. The local GOP ensured good Republican candidates were running in every single School Board election, even though it is generally a non-partisan race. It paid off with many school boards flipping to conservative majorities. The strategy is catching on across America.

You all just became white supremacist and domestic terrorist in the eyes of the left and the FBI. — Memill (@Memill71) June 7, 2023

Just this week, the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms for Liberty, a group fighting for parent’s rights in schools, a hate group so this tweet is not far off from reality.

It is a beautiful thing seeing all the mommas want to protect their little kids from and sexual anything being taught in the public schools. It is their tax money paying a majority of the funding of the schools. There are two genders: a man and a woman…period! — Steve (@redfishala) June 7, 2023

Good on you. This isn't the America I was raised with, people must push back. — Waiting to be Cancelled Slug (@VekaFitzfrancis) June 7, 2023

Awesome stuff! All people of faith should unite against this. #ProtectTheKids — Spike Guy (@SpikeDiet) June 7, 2023

"The Woke Army is dead..because they came after the kids." Protesters: "They're not your children! They're not your children!" https://t.co/TcNE4Zacr9 — Cari Kelemen (@KelemenCari) June 7, 2023

I see a diverse group peacefully protesting together on 1 issue. Protect their children. This is beautiful!!!! — Chris.tiane (@pippamirelesmom) June 7, 2023

The kids are worth it and should be the highest priority of those of good conscience. Parents setting aside differences to unite for their children is heartwarming.

“Family Rights”…..I love that.

“Restore opt-out” …that too! — Hebs67 (@hebs67) June 7, 2023

Our children do not belong to you They do not belong to the Woke They do not belong to Pride They do not belong to the State Get your ideology out of our homes, our schools, our libraries & our kids’ lives #LeaveOurKidsAlone https://t.co/e3x7pQckgI — Katherine Deves 🇦🇺🚺 (@deves_katherine) June 7, 2023

I’m old enough to remember my parents needing to sign a permission slip for the school to show us videos about periods. — Sunshine (@SusanRandall032) June 7, 2023

Honestly, it’s disturbing some of these materials are available at all and that parents must “opt out”. It reaches new levels of infuriating when parents are no longer allowed that option.

Excellent work! I know that you are inspiring many, many more people all

All around the country! — Queen Maedv (@QueenMaedv) June 7, 2023

This is impressive. Montgomery Co is very liberal. Glad to see parents taking a stand for their right to protect their kids. — Jacqueline (@RavenLova) June 7, 2023

Politicians will begin to see, no matter a red or blue area, parents are sick of kids being indoctrinated in school and the parents refuse to take it anymore.

