Yesterday, in Montgomery County, Maryland, both Christian and Muslim parents gathered together to protest the removal of an “opt out” option for LGBTQ materials in schools. Yes, you read that correctly. They are not protesting the presence of this material in schools. They are protesting the removal of the OPT OUT option for parents. Parents will not be allowed to simply say they would prefer their kids not have access to these books. Obviously, to these two religious groups, this was unacceptable.

Clearly, parents of all religions have had enough, and are tired of the school system seeking to indoctrinate kids.

Indeed. Let’s hope parents of all religions and political persuasions join together to protect children.

Doesn’t it though? That is why this beautiful coalition of concerned parents is making waves.

It does feel like parent’s right and what curriculum is covered in public schools will play a huge role in who gets elected in 2024.

This was the strategy in 2022 in Florida. The local GOP ensured good Republican candidates were running in every single School Board election, even though it is generally a non-partisan race. It paid off with many school boards flipping to conservative majorities. The strategy is catching on across America.

Just this week, the Southern Poverty Law Center designated Moms for Liberty, a group fighting for parent’s rights in schools, a hate group so this tweet is not far off from reality.

The kids are worth it and should be the highest priority of those of good conscience. Parents setting aside differences to unite for their children is heartwarming.

 

Honestly, it’s disturbing some of these materials are available at all and that parents must “opt out”. It reaches new levels of infuriating when parents are no longer allowed that option.

Politicians will begin to see, no matter a red or blue area, parents are sick of kids being indoctrinated in school and the parents refuse to take it anymore.

