This weekend, a Daily Beast writer made a fool of herself labeling Casey DeSantis the “Walmart Melania“. Not to be outdone, Florida historian and author, Marvin Dunn, deemed Casey DeSantis a “racist” for a much talked about jacket she wore in Iowa. Let’s take a look at Mr. Dunn’s tweet:

Casey DeSantis Florida's First Lady makes a racist fashion statement. Black babies as alligator bait was a theme in racist Florida humor of the early 1900s. It's an inside joke. If you are not from Florida, you may not get it. She does. Do you? pic.twitter.com/mOxp2wadqG — Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) June 6, 2023

Obviously, imagery of Black babies being fed to gators is absolutely egregious and intolerable. That is clear. Casey’s jacket only shows a gator, however, and that is a huge part of Florida’s imagery. A major University in Florida uses a gator as their mascot, for goodness sake. This feels like quite a stretch.

Casey DeSantis knew what the leather jacket she wore signified in Florida's racist history. Why did she wear it in 85 degrees weather? Were Black Children Used as Alligator Bait in the American South? https://t.co/DlzryJEge5 pic.twitter.com/RDeBd8B4aS — Dr. Marvin Dunn (@MarvinDunn4) June 6, 2023

Dunn then wondered aloud why Casey would wear the jacket in 85 degree weather. The very logical answer is it was a motorcycle event and many participants were wearing leather. Twitter was hardly convinced.

Wow

Florida is known for its gators

This is really a stretch

Is Lacoste racist also? 🤣🤣

Keep it up this is exactly the reaction that validates the danger ppl like u pose in our society — JoeMomma (@JoeMommalikedit) June 7, 2023

Apparently, we all need to throw away our Izod items right away. Snicker.

I've been to FL a few times. Images of gators r everywhere; pennants, t shirts etc. Major sports teams are named Gators. Are they all being racist? Everything isn't always racism. — Bob (@Bob29728623) June 6, 2023

It just so happens there are many gators in Florida, so it is on materials representing Florida. quite often It seems strange this is so confusing to Dunn.

Reaching .. its over 1 million alligators in florida — Lamp In The Dark 🇺🇲 (@y59285969) June 7, 2023

Let's just state the obvious. This is stupid. If this is your evidence that someone is racist, you have no evidence they are racist. It is just your boring go to talking point for any republican. — Tom (@HusbandAndDad2) June 7, 2023

How in the world do you know her mindset, and how can you LOGICALLY link her jacket/mindset to those disgusting events? Good grief — Sean (@SeanThinksIt) June 7, 2023

Literally the biggest reach I've ever heard. 🤡 — Kristy 🇺🇲 (@FlaGirlKristy) June 7, 2023

Dunn is reaching so hard he needs to be careful to not fall over. To attribute a fun jacket and a DeSantis slogan, to the killing of Black babies, is outrageous.

If Dunn does not fall over from reaching, he might fall off his stool grasping at straws.

Race-baiting just to sell books. People who fall for your lying schtick are fools. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) June 7, 2023

Where on Casey DeSantis' jacket is the gator eating a baby, black, white or otherwise?

Y'all Democrats be seeing stuff. — Roz Stevens (@RozStevensforFL) June 7, 2023

Maybe that is the problem. Perhaps, Dunn needs to see an eye doctor for a vision check. Florida sun can be terrible on your eyes.

Oh, you're so full of crap!

Give me a break with this mess. pic.twitter.com/jOyoz4RMU8 — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) June 7, 2023

Absolutely the wokest take you could make. The Gator is basically the mascot of Florida. Does the U of F mascot indicate that black people are their foes? — His Shadow (@HisShadow45) June 7, 2023

She grew up in Ohio, but don’t let facts get in the way of your ridiculous narrative. I grew up in Florida, and never knew about your “inside joke!” — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸🐊 (@barbarapagem) June 7, 2023

In which Marvin exhibits Al Sharpton race-baiting vibes. Seriously, this is quite the reach. — Jenn Ecks Redux (@CactusCat236) June 7, 2023

Thankfully, Twitter called Dunn out for being a clown and totally wrecked his silly argument.

Did you have to take special classes to say things as stupid as that or does it come naturally? — Kevin The Oft Aggravated (@KevinStanfill4) June 7, 2023

Pretty sure this conclusion comes directly from the voices in his head.

When you have so very little adversity in your life, you have to stoop to this level to try & find it. https://t.co/L4khRceSF5 — R. Roz (@reeseonable) June 7, 2023

I love how mental gymnastics can cover any stretch https://t.co/CPhUw8XGy1 — Problematic Pleb (@ProblematicPleb) June 7, 2023

In this story, we reached, stretched, and grasped at straws, so it only seems fitting to end with some mental gymnastics. Take a nap. You deserve it after the trip this story has been.

