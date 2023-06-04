Today, former FBI Director James Comey, appeared with former Democratic Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on MSNBC. Psaki asked Comey, who is registered as a Republican, apparently, if there was any Republican for which he would vote. He shook his head and declared “it has to be Biden”. He is unwilling to consider anyone except an 80 year old man who has fallen and then later bonked his head exiting an airplane, just this weekend.

Jen Psaki: "Do you intend to vote for [Biden] again or is there anyone on the Republican side you might consider?" James Comey: "It has to be Joe Biden!… The president must be someone who abides the law and our constitution. And there is no one else but Joe Biden." pic.twitter.com/75P3v2AXW6 — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) June 4, 2023

"Lifelong Republican" or something. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 4, 2023

It is quite strange a registered Republican only considers one man, a Democrat, capable of leading our great republic.

My goodness. How low @Comey has stooped just to get an interview. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 4, 2023

It’s pretty clear Comey has figured out the best way to get lots of air time is repeat Democratic talking points when you are registered as a Republican. The corporate media loves that.

"It has to be someone who won't prosecute me or end my kickbacks." — Dr. She's Buried Chest High (@ProdigiousMrsB) June 4, 2023

He is saying this to be sure the Administration does not send DOJ after him — Madden B (@BigBadUSNDawg) June 4, 2023

Welp. Can’t say you weren’t thinking it. Allegedly.

Biden doesn’t abide by the law or by the constitution. — Kathryn (@kbean511) June 4, 2023

The Biden administration creates a new constitutional crisis basically every week. https://t.co/3G6dmsUZCn — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) June 4, 2023

That was the laugh out loud part of the interview. Biden literally tried to forgive student loans with a swipe of his pen. They want to claim that guy follows the Constitution? Don’t hurt yourself laughing! It is the best medicine, but too much of a good thing can be harmful, too.

comedy gold. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 4, 2023

This is a parody right? — Madden B (@BigBadUSNDawg) June 4, 2023

This sounds like a SNL skit. Everyone knows Joe and his whole family are as dirty as a bunch of mud wrestlers. Corruption is just what they do. https://t.co/I0waINm6Fm — Maggie Speaks (@MaggiesMusings) June 5, 2023

is this s Saturday Night Live Skit 😃 — villagealchemist (@AnneJor00635096) June 4, 2023

Honestly, it would be more entertaining than the skits they currently run on a Saturday night. SNL would never make fun of a Republican doing the work of Democrats, though.

Strawberry Shortcake doing those hard-hitting interviews we knew she would do when signing on with MSNBC. https://t.co/lSOiiKqmZR — Bryan Beltz (@bbeltz1) June 4, 2023

Lmao…sounds like Mr 7 feet of oozing sanctimony is scared. I wonder why that could be 🤔 — CrackaA$$Cracka (@CrackaaC) June 4, 2023

“Mr.7 feet of oozing sanctimony” is a great nickname. Tweeps never fail to come through with amazing content.

Ask him if the FBI Director has to abide by our laws and constitution — Lakelady (@marthamkb) June 4, 2023

That’s an excellent question. Psaki will never ask that type of hard ball question.

Why do I think "our constitution" that he invokes isn't, you know, the actual constitution. It's "our" constitution. https://t.co/yRpXEIO8Cv — Mark Brown (@brownmp) June 5, 2023

This tweep pretty much sums it up. It’s a former Democratic operative who got her own show. If you are looking for journalism, best not watch that show.

