Today, former FBI Director James Comey, appeared with former Democratic Press Secretary, Jen Psaki on MSNBC. Psaki asked Comey, who is registered as a Republican, apparently, if there was any Republican for which he would vote. He shook his head and declared “it has to be Biden”. He is unwilling to consider anyone except an 80 year old man who has fallen and then later bonked his head exiting an airplane, just this weekend.

It is quite strange a registered Republican only considers one man, a Democrat, capable of leading our great republic.

It’s pretty clear Comey has figured out the best way to get lots of air time is repeat Democratic talking points when you are registered as a Republican. The corporate media loves that.

Welp. Can’t say you weren’t thinking it. Allegedly.

That was the laugh out loud part of the interview. Biden literally tried to forgive student loans with a swipe of his pen. They want to claim that guy follows the Constitution? Don’t hurt yourself laughing! It is the best medicine, but too much of a good thing can be harmful, too.

Honestly, it would be more entertaining than the skits they currently run on a Saturday night. SNL would never make fun of a Republican doing the work of Democrats, though.

“Mr.7 feet of oozing sanctimony” is a great nickname. Tweeps never fail to come through with amazing content.

That’s an excellent question. Psaki will never ask that type of hard ball question.

This tweep pretty much sums it up. It’s a former Democratic operative who got her own show. If you are looking for journalism, best not watch that show.

