Yesterday, acclaimed women’s activist Riley Gaines announced her endorsement of Ron DeSantis. Today, she appeared with DeSantis and his wife for a South Carolina rally. Riley has worked hard to stand against biological men participating in female sporting competition. She faced this issue first hand when a biological male decided to identify as female, change his name to Lia and compete in women’s swimming.

Before DeSantis came on stage, local legislators and activists awarded Riley with the swimming title stolen from her by a male swimmer.

It was an inspiring moment as Gaines received the title she truly earned. Many on Twitter applauded Gaines’ bravery and sent their own congratulations via tweet.

Predictably, leftists on Twitter were not so thrilled with this honor awarded to Riley. They made sure to let their feelings be known on Twitter.

You know immediately someone is not a serious person when this is their only accusation.

So, if Riley doesn’t support killing a baby, she can’t fight for women’s rights in sports? Interesting proposition.

Pretty sure the elite female swimmers who worked hard their whole lives to win titles and awards, only to lose them to biological men, are indeed, the victims.

 

Riley has been assaulted, called names and held hostage for ransom at a college in California. There are certainly easier paths than the one she has chosen to take. She is to be admired for her steel spine.

Excellent question. How many people are the left driving away with their ridiculous position on this issue? For now, young women like Riley will carry the mantle for women’s sports and ensure there is equal representation.

