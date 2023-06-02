Yesterday, acclaimed women’s activist Riley Gaines announced her endorsement of Ron DeSantis. Today, she appeared with DeSantis and his wife for a South Carolina rally. Riley has worked hard to stand against biological men participating in female sporting competition. She faced this issue first hand when a biological male decided to identify as female, change his name to Lia and compete in women’s swimming.

Made it to Greenville SC, where hundreds are filing into the convention center for @RonDeSantis’ final SC event of this swing. Things kick off in 20 minutes. Expected here is ex-collegiate swimmer/transgender sports inclusion opponent @Riley_Gaines_ who just endorsed DeSantis. pic.twitter.com/0f4dn1ep8V — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) June 2, 2023

Riley Gaines announces she will be on stage tonight at DeSantis rally in South Carolina https://t.co/OhAEqHt7OB pic.twitter.com/ilB1wOvRZx — ✟ Right Scoop ✟ (@trscoop) June 2, 2023

Before DeSantis came on stage, local legislators and activists awarded Riley with the swimming title stolen from her by a male swimmer.

Former Kentucky swimmer, Riley Gaines, speaking now ahead of @RonDeSantis. She’s thanking state legislators who have signed onto a bill to ‘protect women’s sports’ in SC. @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/EdXK0fUl0X — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 2, 2023

SC @AshleyTrantham introduced Riley Gaines, national advocate for women’s sports rocked the house introducing @GovRonDeSantis! pic.twitter.com/XnMz1eLrjc — Lenna Fox Smith (@LFSpwc) June 2, 2023

Standing ovation for Riley Gaines at DeSantis event in Greenville, SC – the competitive swimmer who has become an advocate against trans athletes in women’s sports pic.twitter.com/BBICc6X6Bz — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) June 2, 2023

Rep. Trantham presents former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines with a resolution calling her a “true winner” following her fifth place tie with transgender athlete Lia Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle at the 2022 NCAA swimming championships https://t.co/R5PRRxP3CQ pic.twitter.com/m9EzZlyAOH — Gavin Jackson (@GavinJackson) June 2, 2023

It was an inspiring moment as Gaines received the title she truly earned. Many on Twitter applauded Gaines’ bravery and sent their own congratulations via tweet.

Riley Gaines is on stage at the DeSantis event in South Carolina!! https://t.co/KQdmhqNIh5 — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) June 2, 2023

Riley Gaines is the one to intro @RonDeSantis. He says “Our great American comeback begins by sending President Biden back to his basement in Delaware.” @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/N69ZS3znJr — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) June 2, 2023

Great to hear from real, brave, smart, athletic and REAL woman. Keep fighting — Tim Stump (@ThudPlane) June 2, 2023

Funny, it’s never the top-ranked boys who suddenly decide they’re girls. Always back-of-the-packers. — Livelongandprosper (@Livelongandpr18) June 2, 2023

ITS GAINES O’CLOCK 💪🏻 — The Balkaniser 🐊 #RonDeStroyer (@TheBalkanist) June 2, 2023

Riley Gaines is a hero. Any male who competes against females in sports is a liar a cheater and a coward. pic.twitter.com/YEXCDWzOvT — Anny Sp (@AnnySpeco) June 2, 2023

Predictably, leftists on Twitter were not so thrilled with this honor awarded to Riley. They made sure to let their feelings be known on Twitter.

Not surprised you endorse a Nazi. Shame on you. — Kristy Kelley (@DogGroomer888) June 2, 2023

You know immediately someone is not a serious person when this is their only accusation.

Do you support the sex-based right of a woman to choose to get an abortion? — Honorable DF (@DF72811) June 2, 2023

So, if Riley doesn’t support killing a baby, she can’t fight for women’s rights in sports? Interesting proposition.

It’s understandable you’d back a loser. — Daniel Perkins (@perk9600) June 2, 2023

Guess since you couldn’t win races it was time for another job. 🙄 — ChefA (@cookinms) June 2, 2023

Don’t know how these people can get themselves so wound up about this. They aren’t a victim of anything, but they are victimizing others. — TawniKondo 🇺🇦 (@TawniKondo) June 2, 2023

Pretty sure the elite female swimmers who worked hard their whole lives to win titles and awards, only to lose them to biological men, are indeed, the victims.

-or- you decided you could make more money as a traveling grievance barker than you could as a dentist. but yeah, sure- put your life on hold sounds way better. — jon moreira (@more_air_a) June 2, 2023

Poor thing just lost a ton of supporters — Jay Oatman (@ElVicious1) June 2, 2023

A fifth place swimmer was able to make a name a name for herself by being a transphobe. — Colt Smith (@FootballExpert) June 2, 2023

Yeah, looked at her timeline, it’s nothing but straightforward bigotry, shame that mainstream media launders it for the advantage of right wing — Google Polyphia (@JTTSoundSystem) June 2, 2023

Riley has been assaulted, called names and held hostage for ransom at a college in California. There are certainly easier paths than the one she has chosen to take. She is to be admired for her steel spine.

If the left had treated the question of trans women participation in women's sports as a question upon which reasonable minds could differ in good faith – would Gaines have been at this event? — Robert DeVries (@rdinsf) June 2, 2023

Excellent question. How many people are the left driving away with their ridiculous position on this issue? For now, young women like Riley will carry the mantle for women’s sports and ensure there is equal representation.

SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo codeto get 40% off your VIP membership!