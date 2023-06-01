Last week, Governor DeSantis signed sweeping immigration policy in the state of Florida. Part of the new law imposes stiff penalties on employers who hire illegal immigrants. As a result, some predict Florida will have a hard time finding labor to harvest crops.

Apparently, this news account thinks people are only good to work in fields, and their safety and wage protection is not an important human right.

“Hey President Lincoln, good luck replicating this” — Damin Toell (@damintoell) June 1, 2023

".@GovRonDeSantis Good luck replicating this without the slave labor of illegal immigrants!" is what you're saying. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) June 1, 2023

This is racist — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) June 1, 2023

WHO WILL PICK THE COTTON? https://t.co/BeIJwdRmfL — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) June 1, 2023

This group clearly does not understand the weight of their words and the historical atrocities it invokes.

It’s really easy to replace this, it’s called a sidewall belt conveyor. A basic one is really cheap too. The only reason why you wouldn’t get one is if your workers are soo underpaid that it makes simple maintenance look expensive. — El Chico des Galos🇺🇸🇵🇹 (@Chico_des_Galos) June 1, 2023

handled pic.twitter.com/Xx2YlPvOVz — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) June 1, 2023

Another tweep offered the mechanized solution to the issue. Technology has come a long way and apparently this account doesn’t google.

I love how liberals think all the menial labor and farming is done by illegal migrants, shows you they have no idea where their food comes from — ManifestDestiny (@TheSoleWitness) June 1, 2023

Just say you like slave labor. No need to post a video thinking people can’t do this like a lot of have never worked on farms or anything — Washingtons ghost (@hartgoat) June 1, 2023

Exactly. The left doesn’t see people as human beings worthy of dignity. They are simply labor to them.

That's not even in the United States. — Janice (@jannyfayray) June 1, 2023

The best part? This video was not even filmed in the US. That’s quite the self own.

Wow, so y’all just assume that people working in a field a illegal immigrants. Seems pretty presumptive to me and slightly racist. Also, last I check Florida doesn’t have mountains in the background. — Anders Sigurdsson (@thedrew10) June 1, 2023

Take a few moments and look it up and, indeed, Florida has lots of beaches, but no mountains. Snicker.

Evergreen: ‘Pick The Crops’ And ‘Clean Our Homes’: Democrats Love Illegal Aliens For Cheap Labor — And Voteshttps://t.co/njnpot6pfr — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) June 1, 2023

The fact they think “who will pick our vegetables and clean our toilets” is a good argument is startling.

Why would we want to replicate people being paid almost nothing for doing back breaking work? — RealBig (@7heBig) June 1, 2023

These people are willing to risk the sovereignty of our borders and the safety of their fellow citizens to ensure a ready and easy supply of cheap labor. What a maddening thought.

How do you know if they are illegal or not & how can either political side think somehow using illegal immigrants in political games is okay? Not all people who are Hispanic or other races that work on farms are illegal and the people I know who are, all of them want to be legal.… — Deanna Maria R (@DeannaMariaR1) June 1, 2023

I’m just going to say this out loud. I will take the flack for it because having lived in Florida for 7 years I know it’s true. There is not a white worker in all of the United States that would be willing to step up and replace this worker. None. So yeah good luck with that. — LeftOutLoud 🇺🇸💙🇺🇦 #Woke #TheDemocracyParty (@mslindanash) May 31, 2023

There is a reason others are not saying it out loud. That reason is it’s racist and elitist and also robs people of their humanity.

This was the argument that pro-slavery people were using in the south pre-civil war — Gabe Noga (@gabenoga) June 1, 2023

Indeed, it was. The lack of self awareness on the Left is pretty incredible.