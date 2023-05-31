As you are reading this, the House is readying to vote on a deal negotiated by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling. While some members say they will vote on it, they also say they plan to push to remove McCarthy as Speaker after the deal is done.

People seemed shocked Ken Buck was the Congressman bringing up removing the Speaker as he had been a “yay” vote on McCarthy from round 1 (remember it took 15 rounds to finally confirm McCarthy).

Other tweeps reacted with complete support of the idea to remove Speaker McCarthy.

Trending

Still, others felt this was merely a bit of gamesmanship by all sides to get what they want most.

 

Many expressed frustration with the feeling Republicans are always being outwitted when it is time for these types of negotiations.

It is important to point out Representative Buck did couch his pronouncement with a huge if.

Things are certainly getting interesting. At the end of the day, the best deal is the one that best serves the American people. It is up to Congress to make sure they are looking out for our country.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debt ceilingFreedom CaucusGOPKen BuckKevin McCarthyMcCarthyspeakerSpeaker of the Housevacate