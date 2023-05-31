As you are reading this, the House is readying to vote on a deal negotiated by Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden to raise the debt ceiling. While some members say they will vote on it, they also say they plan to push to remove McCarthy as Speaker after the deal is done.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) says Speaker McCarthy “should be concerned” about a motion to vacate his Speakership due to the debt ceiling agreement: “He will win the vote tonight, but after this vote we will have discussions about whether there should be a motion to vacate or not.” pic.twitter.com/fqhSRV9C8o — The Recount (@therecount) May 31, 2023

People seemed shocked Ken Buck was the Congressman bringing up removing the Speaker as he had been a “yay” vote on McCarthy from round 1 (remember it took 15 rounds to finally confirm McCarthy).

If Ken Buck is saying this then it's getting serious https://t.co/leetTvopTu — David (@davidsacc12345) May 31, 2023

Ken Buck? KEN BUCK? He was a McCarthy vote from round one… https://t.co/VEyFY9unSX — Galen Metzger🪬📈🇺🇦 (@GalenMetzger1) May 31, 2023

Other tweeps reacted with complete support of the idea to remove Speaker McCarthy.

Kevin McCarthy is a FAILURE and has told 2 major lies so far: 1. Repeal 87,000 IRS agents (he got it down to 80,000 in this bill lol) 2. Release the J6 footage publicly in full for all (he passed the buck, in bad faith to Tucker) MOTION TO VACATE! — Mike Crispi (@MikeCrispiNJ) May 30, 2023

Kick Kevin to the curb. At least try. — fukthebozos1776 (@fukthebozos) May 31, 2023

Would be a shame… pic.twitter.com/4t7YRFB3As — Sissy SpaceX (@MGRyan50) May 31, 2023

Still, others felt this was merely a bit of gamesmanship by all sides to get what they want most.

Nothing preventing you from doing that but air and opportunity, congressman. But this is just posing and positioning until you actually do it https://t.co/L98i6ddghB — Andrew Donaldson (@four4thefire) May 31, 2023

Do republicans do anything beneficial other than criticize everyone he doesn’t believe the same as them. — Pat Bradley (@dwb2290) May 31, 2023

You knew this was coming, you knew there was not going to be anything acceptable other than default for some and now the butcher's bill will be called due! https://t.co/Db4cM2o4wp — Kerry Krueger (@kerry_krueger2) May 31, 2023

Why exactly should the GOP throw Congress into disarray over this debt ceiling deal? Speaker McCarthy got the Democrats to offer concessions on the debt ceiling. But sure…vacate the speakership and stall the House from being able to pass legislation and do the people's work https://t.co/Ivvqlhieo3 — Mario Guraj (@marioguraj) May 31, 2023

They can file a motion to vacate as many times as they want. However nobody but McCarthy will end up winning the speakership — Kirk (@Kirk97811288) May 31, 2023

Many expressed frustration with the feeling Republicans are always being outwitted when it is time for these types of negotiations.

Buck loses…Dems will back McCarthy and divide the GOP caucus. Biden playing chess while GOP is playing whatever game 1st graders play. — EducationSupporter (@kidnumber7) May 31, 2023

I’m more concerned about the Republican Default Caucus than I am about Kevin McCarthy’s job. Kevin can get another job. Our country can’t get another financial reputation if it blows this one. — John Corbett (@ErnestScribblr) May 31, 2023

It is important to point out Representative Buck did couch his pronouncement with a huge if.

Buck with a truck-sized caveat: “I’m not suggesting the votes are there to remove the speaker” https://t.co/gCFmnQoGop — Joseph Zeballos-Roig (@josephzeballos) May 31, 2023

Dems will bail him out. — Hey Idiots – its a mask, not a chin guard. (@mask_save_lives) May 31, 2023

We're still waiting to see which happens first – default or McCarthy's ouster. — sun rises (@sunriseseachday) May 31, 2023

Things are certainly getting interesting. At the end of the day, the best deal is the one that best serves the American people. It is up to Congress to make sure they are looking out for our country.

