Last night, a concerned New Hampshire parent and voter reached out to their elected representative encouraging them to vote yes on a pending school choice bill. Seems like a very normal and courteous way to make your voice heard, right? New Hampshire Representative Tommy Hoyt (D) was apparently offended by this voter’s outreach. Corey DeAngelis, School Choice Activist, shared Hoyt’s reply in a tweet.

Woah! Hoyt blamed poor student scores after COVID on inept parents and made it very clear, parents need to sit and down and be quiet. That is quite a take. The parent was so shocked they forwarded the email to DeAngelis for feedback. Twitter had plenty of opinions to share.

Parents never asked to be the teachers during COVID. They were left with no choice after Randi Weingarten and her union refused to return to the classroom even after billions of dollars were dedicated to filtration systems and safety protocols.

Apparently, Hoyt is trying out a new kind of voter relations. It will be interesting to see how this strategy works out when it’s time for reelection.

Apparently, DeAngelis has taken it upon himself to ensure the public knows exactly what this particular public servant thinks of the citizens who elected him.

If ever there was an argument for school choice, the response from this elected official is it.

Yikes. There is likely at least 1 less voter for him after this email.

Please don’t interrupt Rep. Hoyt’s petty email rant response with facts. He is obviously easily agitated.

His constituents need to hear exactly what Rep. Hoyt thinks about parents.

There is plenty of blame to go around for the disservice done to students during COVID, but exactly none of it belongs to parents doing their best to ensure their kids received a proper education when teachers tapped out.

