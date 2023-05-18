Last night, a concerned New Hampshire parent and voter reached out to their elected representative encouraging them to vote yes on a pending school choice bill. Seems like a very normal and courteous way to make your voice heard, right? New Hampshire Representative Tommy Hoyt (D) was apparently offended by this voter’s outreach. Corey DeAngelis, School Choice Activist, shared Hoyt’s reply in a tweet.

New Hampshire Representative Tommy Hoyt (D) sent this email to a parent last night: "Do you know why children's results tanked during covid? Their parents were incompetent teachers. Do your children a favor, let the teachers teach, and shut up. You're clearly no professional." pic.twitter.com/VV072NRHXT — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 18, 2023

Woah! Hoyt blamed poor student scores after COVID on inept parents and made it very clear, parents need to sit and down and be quiet. That is quite a take. The parent was so shocked they forwarded the email to DeAngelis for feedback. Twitter had plenty of opinions to share.

Except the teachers he wants us deliver our children to we’re the ones advocating for us to teach them while they hid at home. Plus, most school districts have falling numbers of students proficient in reading, writing & math, the teacher’s scores are right there. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) May 18, 2023

Parents never asked to be the teachers during COVID. They were left with no choice after Randi Weingarten and her union refused to return to the classroom even after billions of dollars were dedicated to filtration systems and safety protocols.

Since when do ELECTED representatives tell constituents to shut up? — Hepzibah_Splurge (@hepsplurge) May 18, 2023

Apparently, Hoyt is trying out a new kind of voter relations. It will be interesting to see how this strategy works out when it’s time for reelection.

"I'll insult them, that'll get them to vote for me." pic.twitter.com/AgetOhF6lQ — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 18, 2023

WHAT?? This is from a Democrat Representative??? This is offensive and unacceptable language and sentiment toward a constituent from ANY elected official ANYwhere. This needs to be shared far and wide. — Lisa ❤️️ Liberty (@LisaLuvsLiberty) May 18, 2023

Apparently, DeAngelis has taken it upon himself to ensure the public knows exactly what this particular public servant thinks of the citizens who elected him.

This seems like a poor message under any circumstances, but especially inappropriate as a reply to a constituent. https://t.co/jhQ21mvGPU — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 18, 2023

New Hampshire’s new state motto:“Shut up or die”. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) May 18, 2023

Obviously Tommy Hoyt's parents/teachers never taught him the basics of honey versus vinegar in relation to bees. — ♞ Steven Douglas 🇺🇸 (@StevieDougie) May 18, 2023

They keep making the school choice argument for us. — Kristin Massi (@kmassi25) May 18, 2023

The reason why trust in public institutions and public officials is precipitously declining is because they no longer even pretend to care about the people they represent and have effectively cartelized into one giant special interest entity divorced from the rest of us. https://t.co/Eo6bdeWr31 — Chabria (@ShivenChabria) May 18, 2023

This kind of attitude 👇 is exactly why so many people now have so much comtempt for the public school systems in this country, and why there's such a strong push for school choice and even homeschooling now. https://t.co/M3fpVJp68k — StihlBobcat28 (@StihlBobcat28) May 18, 2023

Let the exodus continue. Parents are in control, not these bureaucrats. — William Tyson (@WBCBowie) May 18, 2023

Parents definitely don't want Rep. Hoyt deciding which school your kid should attend. Take the decision away from him and allow parents to decide. — Highlander1 (@MacleodFlorida) May 18, 2023

If ever there was an argument for school choice, the response from this elected official is it.

He only won by 18 votes last time. — Nick Stehle (@nstehle) May 18, 2023

Yikes. There is likely at least 1 less voter for him after this email.

The honorable representative realizes that remote school lessons were taught by teachers, not parents, right? Just because the kids were all on Zoom in their homes doesn’t mean the parents were running the lessons. — Mike B (@nightflyblog) May 18, 2023

Please don’t interrupt Rep. Hoyt’s petty email rant response with facts. He is obviously easily agitated.

I'd make posters of this. 1,000 of them. And put them all over his district. — I Remember Exactly When My Epiphany Was (@PeterDeGiglio) May 18, 2023

His constituents need to hear exactly what Rep. Hoyt thinks about parents.

pretty sure it was the whole "lock kids inside for 18 months isolated from their friends and extended family on a constant diet of propaganda about them killing their granny by breathing" thing — Chinggis Frogg (@ChinggisFroggJr) May 18, 2023

There is plenty of blame to go around for the disservice done to students during COVID, but exactly none of it belongs to parents doing their best to ensure their kids received a proper education when teachers tapped out.

