Former Governor of Texas and Trump Administration Energy Secretary, Rick Perry, revealed today he was considering a run for the Presidency in 2024. He made it clear it was still early in the process, but he had not ruled out the possibility of jumping in the race.

Admittedly, dropping this huge news to CNN ‘journalist’ Jim Acosta was an um … interesting choice. To be fair, CNN has made big news in the GOP Presidential primary world this last week after hosting the Trump Town Hall.

Quickly, the news was trending on Twitter, and takes were flying in from all sides.

Trending

Those with long memories will remember when Perry ran for President in 2012 and had a famous debate gaffe that stopped his burgeoning campaign in its tracks.

Texas is a very big state with no major contenders thus far. Maybe it could work?

One tweep with a very long memory reminded Twitter of Perry’s brief time on Dancing with the Stars. Good times indeed, and he was a great sport.

Yes, It is confirmed Rick Perry is still very much alive and we may start seeing much more of him very soon. Stay tuned!

 

