Former Governor of Texas and Trump Administration Energy Secretary, Rick Perry, revealed today he was considering a run for the Presidency in 2024. He made it clear it was still early in the process, but he had not ruled out the possibility of jumping in the race.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry tells @Acosta that he is thinking about running for the GOP nomination in 2024, "It's still early in the process, so I haven't written off that." pic.twitter.com/JqswnoKAcJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) May 14, 2023

Former TX @GovernorPerry just told us he is looking at another run for president in 2024. He declined to throw his support behind Trump. — jim acosta (@Acosta) May 14, 2023

During our interview… Perry also denied sending a text urging the Trump team to try to undermine the 2020 election results. That text was part of the Jan. 6 investigation. https://t.co/gHX6N452aM — jim acosta (@Acosta) May 14, 2023

Admittedly, dropping this huge news to CNN ‘journalist’ Jim Acosta was an um … interesting choice. To be fair, CNN has made big news in the GOP Presidential primary world this last week after hosting the Trump Town Hall.

🚨Report: Former Republican Texas Governor Rick Perry is exploring another run for president in 2024. pic.twitter.com/xnn4VkpBuB — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) May 15, 2023

Former Texas Gov Rick Perry says he hasn’t ruled out running for president again, but also says the chances of it happening are slim https://t.co/2Q7YDTcrnv — Jeremy Wallace (@JeremySWallace) May 14, 2023

Quickly, the news was trending on Twitter, and takes were flying in from all sides.

Rick Perry was governor from 2000-2015, then a Trump official. Nikki Haley was governor from 2011-2017, then a Trump official. Zero reason to take Haley more seriously than Perry, especially with no other Texans in the race. — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 14, 2023

Rick Perry would have been a much better President than any of our last three. But it’s too late for him. That book is closed, stamped, sealed and remaindered. https://t.co/VvWke0K2fK — jeremysenderowicz (@senderowiczj) May 15, 2023

There is no contest in my mind Rick Perry – our former Republican Governor of Texas and a past Energy Secretary – is one of those men I trust with this nations future – absolute trust / No doubt – He will create a great conflict for me if he decides to run in 2024 / I’m a… — David A Sirbasku (@ASirbasku) May 15, 2023

Former Republican Governor of Texas Rick Perry has said he might be interested in a 2024 run@RickPerryDaily That is a game changer for me – he has the maturity and experience to be a great President – I trust Rick Perry to lead us out of the Biden mess – — David A Sirbasku (@ASirbasku) May 15, 2023

He just wants more speech bookings and possibly a book. Running for President shouldn’t be just a book tour. https://t.co/74ChmVdtO4 — MC Baker (@mcbakerar) May 15, 2023

10 years too late — Austin Espinoza 🫡 🇺🇸 Vet- Desantis 2024 (@Desantis4PotUsa) May 15, 2023

Maybe he remembers what the third agency he wanted to cut is. — Rett (@JohnSmi39915006) May 15, 2023

The only “running” that Rick Perry will be doing. pic.twitter.com/J5odW1MKEV — BidenIsBetter (@Any1But) May 15, 2023

Those with long memories will remember when Perry ran for President in 2012 and had a famous debate gaffe that stopped his burgeoning campaign in its tracks.

I have no idea who would vote for Rick Perry. Elderly Republicans in Texas, maybe? https://t.co/UN46vvyhn5 — Zachary Miller (@_ZacharyMiller) May 14, 2023

Texas is a very big state with no major contenders thus far. Maybe it could work?

Rick Perry thinking of running for the 2024 GOP nomination. The man who got a "D" in a class called Meats. Who Trump put in charge of nukes. But this will sure as hell get my vote. pic.twitter.com/s1xIonB9S0 — W. M. (@Minuteman04) May 15, 2023

One tweep with a very long memory reminded Twitter of Perry’s brief time on Dancing with the Stars. Good times indeed, and he was a great sport.

Rick Perry is still alive? — Angie (@TheStarryDawn) May 14, 2023

Yes, It is confirmed Rick Perry is still very much alive and we may start seeing much more of him very soon. Stay tuned!

