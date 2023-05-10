Recently the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip is making national headlines. Glossip was sentenced to death in Oklahoma, but the United States Supreme Court recently ruled his execution should be delayed while evidence was reviewed. Talk show host, Dr. Phil also held a vigil to publicize the case of Glossip.

Last week the U.S. Supreme Court blocked Richard Glossip's planned May 18th execution.

Tomorrow Dr. Phil and some REPUBLICAN lawmakers will host a rally for justice at the Capitol.#Oklahoma #deathpenalty https://t.co/UWpTNXCo1Y — Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) May 8, 2023

Demetrius Minor, “National Manager of Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty”, is working to educate conservatives about this particular case and the death penalty in general.

This is GREAT news! But we can’t afford to take our foot off the accelerator. The case for a moratorium on the death penalty is strong and we must be relentless in pursuing it. #RichardGlossiphttps://t.co/Db1vm10laP — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) May 5, 2023

Nine execution dates. Three last meals. And now even the AG believes Richard Glossip shouldn't be put to death, but the parole board refuses to agree. https://t.co/Dvp6W9pVir — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) May 2, 2023

When legislators from both sides of the aisle hear the evidence in Glossip’s case, many have deep concerns about his guilt, even those who agree with the death penalty in theory.

Facts matter. This Oklahoma Republican lawmaker saw the evidence for himself and is ready to ask hard questions about the death penalty – are you? pic.twitter.com/kyxWq874Yg — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) May 9, 2023

Still other conservatives have begun to question their stance on the death penalty in light of how incapable government seems to be in getting anything right lately! It does make you think.

🔊 Sound up 👂 Conservatives, we don't trust the government to do much of anything right so are we sure we should trust it with the power to execute people? 👀 What is the ratio of guilty to innocent people you're willing to accept? 🤷‍♀️ #tuesdaymotivations https://t.co/m6FD8cZROF — Ashley McCully (@TXTrendyChick) May 9, 2023

Our national manager's response to the Supreme Court's stay of execution for #RichardGlossip. pic.twitter.com/Ge0pbAISGL — CCATDP (@CCATDP) May 5, 2023

THANK GOODNESS! Whether you believe he's innocent or guilty, he deserves a new trial!! —> Supreme Court blocks Richard Glossip’s execution in Oklahoma https://t.co/0qobDnTKjt — 🐻 Mary #FlyTheW ⚾️ (@mchastain81) May 5, 2023

NBC Anchor Lester Holt broke the news to Republican lawmakers J.J Humphreys and Kevin McDugle that Glossip's execution was blocked by US Supreme Court. Here is their celebratory reaction. Courtesy NBC News. @kfor pic.twitter.com/09E6IZ0uqB — Tara Blume (@tcblume) May 5, 2023

Great article by my friend @jeffcharlesjr on the #RichardGlossip case. Every conservative should have high concern when it comes to capital punishment.https://t.co/6YI8re3KYc — Demetrius Minor (@dminor85) May 4, 2023

Rethinking the death penalty https://t.co/AHpA32qyx6 — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) May 9, 2023

In cases like Glossip’s, when malfeasance and negligence by the State is alleged, it should cause us all stop and reflect upon the need to ensure guilt of the accusedl. When the State is given the power to kill, only the highest levels of competence and integrity is acceptable.

How an Oklahoma Death Penalty Case Shook Up Evangelical Views on Execution Richard Glossip was set to be lethally injected this month. His case is sowing doubt in the system. For the ninth time, Richard Glossip had an execution date in Oklahoma—this one is set for May 18. H… pic.twitter.com/dstmJuVgbP — Lagrimas DeMadonna (@lagrimasshop) May 10, 2023

As people of all political affiliations review this case, many have questions and concerns. The Supreme Court has granted Glossip additional time. Now it is up to Oklahoma to ensure this man is truly guilty before carrying out the ultimate punishment.

