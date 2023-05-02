Last week, we told you about new rumors Trump would not participate in the GOP Primary debates. Today, Maggie Haberman released new details about the behind-the-scenes banter.

Woah! Haberman is known to be a frequent confidant of President Trump, so generally her stories are well-sourced. The news started tweets flying on Twitter!

Oof! There has been lots of talk about declared candidates refusing to criticize Trump. It seems that is a strategy for coming in second or worse.

Trending

Several tweeps questioned Trump choosing to be on CNN for a town hall, particularly when he has frequently expressed disdain for the network, yet refusing to participate in the GOP debate.

Trump is not known to back down from controversy, so it is hard to see him not step up and debate once the character attacks begin.

Other tweeps pointed out how unfair sitting out a debate would be to primary voters. Voters have a right to hear what all the candidates have to say about issues facing the country currently.

So true! Creating the idea it won’t be interesting or beneficial unless he attends does give Trump major main character energy.

Other tweets gamed out the effect this may have on a presumptive DeSantis run and decision to debate. What if everybody just decides to stay home? Bummer!

Several tweeps agreed with the strategy to shrug off the debates if Trump is still polling many points ahead of his closest competitor. The poll numbers over the next few months will be very instructive.

The absolute value of primaries is preparing a candidate before they win and face a Democrat in the general. Skipping debates can rob hopefuls of a useful stage to test their message. Stay tuned! The weeks ahead will be revealing!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debateDonald TrumpfoxGOP PrimaryGovernor DeSantisNikki Haleyprimary debateRon DeSantisTrumpVivek