Last week, we told you about new rumors Trump would not participate in the GOP Primary debates. Today, Maggie Haberman released new details about the behind-the-scenes banter.

NEW: Trump is likely to sit out one or both of the first two GOP presidential debates, per several people who've spoken with him. @jonathanvswan me https://t.co/dmQRT1X06w — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 2, 2023

Trump is mad at Fox, doesn't want to debate in August, and feels rejected by the Reagan library, which has been hosting a "Time for Choosing" speaker series. https://t.co/dmQRT1X06w — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 2, 2023

Trump has told people he's too far ahead of his nearest rivals to want to give them oxygen. Still, some senior Republicans believe Trump won't be able to abdicate a stage where people are talking about him and he can't defend himself https://t.co/dmQRT1X06w — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 2, 2023

Woah! Haberman is known to be a frequent confidant of President Trump, so generally her stories are well-sourced. The news started tweets flying on Twitter!

I don’t know what he’s worried about. The other Republican candidates are too afraid to criticize him. https://t.co/ZkrPZjUOH6 — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) May 2, 2023

Oof! There has been lots of talk about declared candidates refusing to criticize Trump. It seems that is a strategy for coming in second or worse.

But feels right at home on CNN. https://t.co/0S0SKG0a74 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 2, 2023

But found time for a CNN event https://t.co/L0no1cA5p5 — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 2, 2023

But he’s happy to do a town hall on CNN. https://t.co/2XHRCRcGkI — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) May 2, 2023

Several tweeps questioned Trump choosing to be on CNN for a town hall, particularly when he has frequently expressed disdain for the network, yet refusing to participate in the GOP debate.

Trump is not known to back down from controversy, so it is hard to see him not step up and debate once the character attacks begin.

Bad optics. GOP voters deserve these debates. https://t.co/997RmHJ3Qd — Jon Schweppe (@JonSchweppe) May 2, 2023

You aren't entitled to a win. You still have to engage your opponents and the voters. And yes, he's mad at Fox. He's not, however, mad at CNN. https://t.co/nSSDJ492yk — Sour Patch Lyds 💐 (@sourpatchlyds) May 2, 2023

This is unacceptable from any candidate in any party. If you want to run for President of the United States, you have an obligation to the voters to stand up and answer questions and allow those voters to take measure of your mental acuity and grasp of the issues. https://t.co/Zd3OaR4jL5 — Neil Axelrod 🇺🇸 (@NeilAxelrod) May 2, 2023

Other tweeps pointed out how unfair sitting out a debate would be to primary voters. Voters have a right to hear what all the candidates have to say about issues facing the country currently.

He’s smart. He’ll probably do them, but it creates “will he, won’t he?” tension that makes him seem like the main attraction whatever he decides. https://t.co/fl2GduVpaI — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) May 2, 2023

So true! Creating the idea it won’t be interesting or beneficial unless he attends does give Trump major main character energy.

Interesting for him to go this route but do a townhall on CNN. Needless to say but this probably means ratings will be way down for the first GOP primary debate, but could give DeSantis an opportunity to make his case to electorate without Trump looming over him. https://t.co/4uSLbX4KG7 — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) May 2, 2023

A bad idea for Trump because everyone else will gang up on DeSantis, which will help him produce anti-establishment feelings and make him look like frontrunner. https://t.co/kCV6AiymAh — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) May 2, 2023

DeSantis should refuse to do the ones Trump doesn't show up for. Trump wants Vivek, Christie, and Nikki Haley to all gang up on DeSantis. https://t.co/Lgw77GJDUq — Better Than Camelot '24 🐊 (@CamelotReturns) May 2, 2023

Other tweets gamed out the effect this may have on a presumptive DeSantis run and decision to debate. What if everybody just decides to stay home? Bummer!

If he’s up by 40 by the time the debates roll around, he should. It’s the smart move. But if he’s not up by much and does this, he’s gonna lose. https://t.co/CrUIf47aLV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 2, 2023

Excellent decision. He has no need to engage in these "debates." He has put out videos explaining his position on important issues and has an excellent record. While he does this, others are traveling the world and changing laws protecting travel records from disclosure. https://t.co/K9TQhTqHYB — Elad Hakim (@EladHakim) May 2, 2023

Can’t say this is the wrong strategy to win the primary. Why should he debate? He’s running like an incumbent and he’s 30-50 points ahead of his nearest rival in the polls. https://t.co/gqNPF5pNxc — Zack Brown (@ZackBrownDC) May 2, 2023

Several tweeps agreed with the strategy to shrug off the debates if Trump is still polling many points ahead of his closest competitor. The poll numbers over the next few months will be very instructive.

If I were a confident candidate who thought I was so far ahead, I’d show up and take my knock out shots on other contenders early so I could prepare for the general…this is a sign of weakness not strength. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) May 2, 2023

The absolute value of primaries is preparing a candidate before they win and face a Democrat in the general. Skipping debates can rob hopefuls of a useful stage to test their message. Stay tuned! The weeks ahead will be revealing!