Florida Governor and possible 2024 GOP Presidential nominee contender Ron DeSantis kicked off his World Tour today with his first stop in Japan. Governor DeSantis and Florida First Lady, Casey DeSantis, met with Japanese leaders and toured notable historical and religious sites. Former President and already declared contender for the GOP Presidential nomination in 2024, Donald Trump immediately ‘Truthed’ his take on the visit. It was shared on Twitter by Trump Team surrogate, Alex Bruesewitz:

President @realDonaldTrump releases new statement on DeSantis’ taxpayer funded world tour & failing shadow presidential campaign: pic.twitter.com/7jSRgDygFh — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) April 24, 2023

The DeSantis camp later published a picture of Casey DeSantis and their children:

Grateful to visit Tokyo’s oldest temple, Sensō-ji with Madison and Mason today. This religious and cultural center was awe-inspiring and I am glad our family was able to spend time here. pic.twitter.com/RFKVSmYsSE — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) April 24, 2023

Never to be defeated, the Internet had a lot to say about the trip. Let’s check in to see what the people think.

Amazing that you're sharing these experiences with the kids! Love this! — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) April 24, 2023

It’s great to see leaders spend time with their families and share a little behind-the-scenes with constituents.

Such a beautiful family! Bring back lots more business to Florida! — LK_1111 (@elle_kaye11) April 24, 2023

Florida has been a leader in population and economic growth over the last few years under Governor DeSantis, so the good people of Florida likely heartily agree with this sentiment. More financial opportunities are always a win for state coffers.

It is a beautiful place! If by chance you're going to Kyoto, make sure to see Kinkaku-ji, the Golden Temple. It is breathtaking! — LynnieMac (@LynnieMac429) April 24, 2023

Some kind Tweeps even offered advice on places the DeSantis family could visit from personal experience.

Who said Twitter can’t be a kind and helpful space?

We don’t want to leave you with the impression Twitter had gone soft and is no longer the land of the wolves so we have to share a few folks who weren’t so enamored by the pictures of beautiful scenery and Florida’s First Family.

Who’s paying for your family vacation? It’s so upsetting to see you & the FL Gov spending our taxpayer $$ to fund family trips, promote books, campaign for presidency while some of us can barely get by.This pic is a slap in my face & to all in #Florida! Shameful! @GovRonDeSantis — SoFLaITaLGaL🏝🦩🌏✌🏻 (@SoFLaITaLGaL1) April 24, 2023

Ouch! That was a tough critique and it’s important to note, Governor DeSantis has not confirmed he is running for the Presidency at this time. According to his office, this is a trip to encourage financial investment and trade with the state of Florida. Governors often take these types of trips, but some are skeptical of the timing, indeed.

Why is Florida paying for your family vaction to Japan. Disney has a nice Japanese pavilion in Epcot. Much cheaper. — EmmyEm ✨#VoteBlue✨💙🗳️🟦 (@ThisIsMarlee) April 24, 2023

Another helpful Tweep noted the DeSantis family could have just visited the Japan Pavillion at EPCOT if they wanted a taste of international travel. Fair enough, but the Prime Minister of Japan does not hang out in EPCOT. Also, the word is Disney is not very happy with Governor DeSantis currently. Snicker.

Election season is heating up and every day brings new news and spicy takes. We here at Twitchy, will be right on the Governor’s heels as he continues to visit other parts of the world. President Trump always tells us exactly how he is feeling so watching for his reactions will be riveting. Stay tuned!