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Report: House GOP Eyes Budget in Wake of Lindsey Graham's Passing

Jacob B. | 1:54 PM on July 12, 2026
AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File

House Republicans would really like to pass a budget in the aftermath of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) passing, according to a tweet by Jake Sherman.

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