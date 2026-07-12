Report: House GOP Eyes Budget in Wake of Lindsey Graham's Passing

House Republicans would really like to pass a budget in the aftermath of Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-South Carolina) passing, according to a tweet by Jake Sherman.
NEWS: House Republican leadership would really like to see a budget pass out of committee and even on the floor this week.— Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) July 12, 2026
It's a very tall task. But Johnson wants to get some movement on reconciliation. Gets even more difficult with Lindsey Graham's death. Graham is budget…
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We'll see.
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