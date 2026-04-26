Princeton Prof Kevin Kruse & Popehat: Trump’s Being a Big Baby About All...
Some On The Left Are Already Trying to Luigi Mangione the Trump Assassin...
Jonathan Turley Shares the Truth: The Left Called It a False Flag —...
AOC: 'No Place for Political Violence' — After Calling Trump Hitler And Palling...
Apology Lasted Hours: Jvnior Promises to Stop Lying, Immediately Posts Bogus IDF Shirt...
Sean Davis Spots a Difference Between Football Games and a Hotel
Bill Kristol Is Concerned About How It Could Be Used
PBS WH Correspondent (Acosta's GF!) BODIED for Whining That Hegseth Wouldn't Answer Questi...
VIP
Bless Their HEARTS! Brian Stelter and Other Media Already Making Assassination Attempt Abo...
CLASSY: You Can Tell How ABSOLUTELY SHOOK Mainstream Media Were After WHCD Shooting,...
Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attem...
WTF? Grab Your Tinfoil and Then Check Out a Post That COULD be...
Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th...
In His OWN Words: Asra Nomani Drops Video of 'Not Just Any Ol...

Sen. Rand Paul Gives an Encouraging Prognosis on the Debt

Jacob B. | 3:56 PM on April 26, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"I've been the lone vote against runaway spending for years," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) tweets. "It shouldn't be this hard to convince Washington to balance a checkbook. Every American does it. Washington should, too."

Advertisement

"I introduced the Six Pennly Plan because the answer to our debt crisis isn't complicated," Sen. Paul continues. "Cut six cents off every dollar. Balance the budget in five years. Protect your children's future. The only thing standing in the way is Washington's refusal to live within its means."

It can be done. What an encouraging word that is. We will never run out of people who can say things cannot be done. It is refreshing to hear someone say something can be done.

The national debt must be addressed. We have been approaching $40 trillion in total U.S. public debt outstanding. That is a problem, and the problem of it will continue until steps are taken to deal with it. As it grows at an increasingly steep pace, the problem of it becomes more burdensome, and what is needed to deal with it becomes more overwhelming.

A ballooning national debt has been a problem for many years. Too few politicians and elected leaders have discussed how to practically and actually deal with the problem, and too few have allocated political capital toward practically and actually dealing with the problem.

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Shares the Truth: The Left Called It a False Flag — Then the Shooter’s Ties Flooded Out
justmindy
Advertisement

The national debt bill will eventually be paid. It is immoral to allow it to grow and become a behemoth. It is more immoral to hide it, craftily place it out of political sight, where those who possess the integrity to at least attempt to deal with the problem would have to violate themselves politically or defile their consciences to accomplish anything at all. You would think this nation would have already learned about being responsible and not defraying national outlays by means of others.

There are many important economic issues that demand attention, such as propping up the healthcare industry or taxes. With respect to the debt and deficit, blaring warning sirens should be sounding. Money is not everything in our society. The love of wealth can be the root of all kinds of bad. But we do have a responsibility to do good with what we have, while securing it and more for offspring, successive generations. That sort of mentality will forward all of us into a prosperous and freer tomorrow.

Tags:

RAND PAUL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jonathan Turley Shares the Truth: The Left Called It a False Flag — Then the Shooter’s Ties Flooded Out
justmindy
Princeton Prof Kevin Kruse & Popehat: Trump’s Being a Big Baby About All These Assassination Attempts
justmindy
Apology Lasted Hours: Jvnior Promises to Stop Lying, Immediately Posts Bogus IDF Shirt on Trump Shooter
justmindy
Some On The Left Are Already Trying to Luigi Mangione the Trump Assassin Who Failed Last Night
justmindy
Retired Green Beret Unpacks Troubling, Even DAMNING Points About Trump Assassination Attempt at WHCD
Sam J.
Here Are the Most REPUGNANT Posts From the Very WORST People After 4th Assassination Attempt on Trump
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jonathan Turley Shares the Truth: The Left Called It a False Flag — Then the Shooter’s Ties Flooded Out justmindy
Advertisement