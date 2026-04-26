Sen. Rand Paul Gives an Encouraging Prognosis on the Debt

"I've been the lone vote against runaway spending for years," Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) tweets. "It shouldn't be this hard to convince Washington to balance a checkbook. Every American does it. Washington should, too."

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I've been the lone vote against runaway spending for years. It shouldn't be this hard to convince Washington to balance a checkbook. Every American does it. Washington should, too. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 26, 2026

"I introduced the Six Pennly Plan because the answer to our debt crisis isn't complicated," Sen. Paul continues. "Cut six cents off every dollar. Balance the budget in five years. Protect your children's future. The only thing standing in the way is Washington's refusal to live within its means."

I introduced the Six Penny Plan because the answer to our debt crisis isn't complicated. Cut six cents off every dollar. Balance the budget in five years. Protect your children's future. The only thing standing in the way is Washington's refusal to live within its means. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 26, 2026

It can be done. What an encouraging word that is. We will never run out of people who can say things cannot be done. It is refreshing to hear someone say something can be done.

The national debt must be addressed. We have been approaching $40 trillion in total U.S. public debt outstanding. That is a problem, and the problem of it will continue until steps are taken to deal with it. As it grows at an increasingly steep pace, the problem of it becomes more burdensome, and what is needed to deal with it becomes more overwhelming.

A ballooning national debt has been a problem for many years. Too few politicians and elected leaders have discussed how to practically and actually deal with the problem, and too few have allocated political capital toward practically and actually dealing with the problem.

The national debt bill will eventually be paid. It is immoral to allow it to grow and become a behemoth. It is more immoral to hide it, craftily place it out of political sight, where those who possess the integrity to at least attempt to deal with the problem would have to violate themselves politically or defile their consciences to accomplish anything at all. You would think this nation would have already learned about being responsible and not defraying national outlays by means of others.

There are many important economic issues that demand attention, such as propping up the healthcare industry or taxes. With respect to the debt and deficit, blaring warning sirens should be sounding. Money is not everything in our society. The love of wealth can be the root of all kinds of bad. But we do have a responsibility to do good with what we have, while securing it and more for offspring, successive generations. That sort of mentality will forward all of us into a prosperous and freer tomorrow.