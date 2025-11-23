Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Clarifies His Position on the Implementation of Term Limits

"Actually, I called for states to use Article V to implement term limits on Congress," tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Actually, I called for states to use Article V to implement term limits on Congress. https://t.co/FIZWHbaC2c — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) November 22, 2025

That tweet reposts another tweet by @LeadingReport, which reads, "BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls for Congress to implement term limits."

The ones who would be in power at the time of the implementation of such limits might not like their time being limited, but the entirety of history should guide the thinking on such an alteration. What methods of service would be best to be in place a century from now should be considered, as should what would have been best a hundred or more years ago. Changes of that magnitude cannot be made in a vacuum, a vacuum that does not see beyond the now.

The term limit discussion has two legitimate arguments. On the one hand, there are many congressional examples of those who have held power for arguably too long, decades upon decades. On the other hand, forcing regularly scheduled turnover in government may deny the people the right to elect the person they choose to a certain office.

Some who have held office have accumulated political kinetic energy over the years. They became well entrenched in their offices and, as a result, were repeatedly elected due to that force. Term limits would have had an effect on their continuation in office.

To that point, though, term limits would also change governing practices for all who would bump up against that limit. No longer would lame-duck congresspeople be just ones who announce retirement or declare that they are not running again for office. All would have to submit to a hard end, and that would alter the mindset of those doing the governing.

The most formidable obstacle in the path of term limits lies in denying the fullest possible choice to electors. Voters may elect a candidate who has held office for many years and multiple terms, and on account of term limits, that selection would otherwise be denied.