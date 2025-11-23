Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksg...
Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S....
Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves...
Sen. John Kennedy: 'Please Ignore the AI Generated Fake News ... About My...
Something's Fishy About That Turkey: Donations to AOC's Food Drive Go to Her...
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and...
Her FACE! Scott Bessent Gets a Little TOO Honest for Kristen Welker About...
'Heats ON!' --> Mary Goodlander's Questionable Connections to Bad Actors Makes Dems' Video...
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their...
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on...
As If Candace Owens Accusing the Macrons of Wanting Her Killed Wasn't Dumb...
VIP
Michael Fanone Busted In Massive Lie and I Am Here FOR IT
HA! WATCH Rep. Maggie Goodlander Audibly GULP When MSNOW (MSNBC) Pushes Her to...
Shop Stop: Leftists Are Holding on to Their Parents' Money by Staging a...

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Clarifies His Position on the Implementation of Term Limits

Jacob B. | 3:27 PM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

"Actually, I called for states to use Article V to implement term limits on Congress," tweets Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Advertisement

That tweet reposts another tweet by @LeadingReport, which reads, "BREAKING: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls for Congress to implement term limits."

The ones who would be in power at the time of the implementation of such limits might not like their time being limited, but the entirety of history should guide the thinking on such an alteration. What methods of service would be best to be in place a century from now should be considered, as should what would have been best a hundred or more years ago. Changes of that magnitude cannot be made in a vacuum, a vacuum that does not see beyond the now.

The term limit discussion has two legitimate arguments. On the one hand, there are many congressional examples of those who have held power for arguably too long, decades upon decades. On the other hand, forcing regularly scheduled turnover in government may deny the people the right to elect the person they choose to a certain office.

Some who have held office have accumulated political kinetic energy over the years. They became well entrenched in their offices and, as a result, were repeatedly elected due to that force. Term limits would have had an effect on their continuation in office.

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
Advertisement

To that point, though, term limits would also change governing practices for all who would bump up against that limit. No longer would lame-duck congresspeople be just ones who announce retirement or declare that they are not running again for office. All would have to submit to a hard end, and that would alter the mindset of those doing the governing.

The most formidable obstacle in the path of term limits lies in denying the fullest possible choice to electors. Voters may elect a candidate who has held office for many years and multiple terms, and on account of term limits, that selection would otherwise be denied.

Tags:

RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First
justmindy
GRRL, BYE: Elissa Slotkin Accuses Trump of Putting Words in Her Mouth and HOOBOY Was THAT Stupid (Watch)
Sam J.
Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S. Military
Warren Squire
Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksgiving
Warren Squire
'Needs to LAWYER UP': MSNOW's Ken Dilanian's Big DOJ BOMBSHELL Just BACKFIRED on Adam Schiff and HOOBOY
Sam J.
THIS! Scott Jennings Just Ended the Entire Democrat Party by Pointing Out Their ONE Guiding Principle
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Somali Sheriff in Minnesota Just Called American Officers ‘Foreigners’ and Said He Serves Somalis First justmindy
Advertisement