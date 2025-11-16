@Pontifex: 'There Can Be No Peace Without Justice'

The following has been posted by @Pontifex, who goes by the name Pope Leo XIV.

I urge Heads of State and the leaders of nations to listen to the cry of the poorest. There can be no peace without justice. The poor remind us of this in many ways, through migration as well as through their cries, which are often stifled by the myth of well-being and progress,… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) November 16, 2025

I urge Heads of State and the leaders of nations to listen to the cry of the poorest. There can be no peace without justice. The poor remind us of this in many ways, through migration as well as through their cries, which are often stifled by the myth of well-being and progress, which does not take everyone into account.

Those are wise words.

Update:

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) reposts the tweet by @Pontifex, commenting, "Open-borders policies cause the very suffering you want to alleviate. To truly "listen to the cry of the poorest," one must draw upon sources beyond the corporate media."