Sen. Jerry Moran: 'The Rise in Antisemitic Violence in the U.S. Is Deeply Concerning'

The rise in antisemitic violence in the U.S. is deeply concerning. Promoting, accepting or even a tepid tolerance of Nazism is despicable.— Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) November 9, 2025
After encountering the first liberated concentration camp in Nazi Germany, General Eisenhower wrote to General Marshall to describe the… pic.twitter.com/uWaxHQtwCB
After encountering the first liberated concentration camp in Nazi Germany, General Eisenhower wrote to General Marshall to describe the horror of what he saw. He closed his description writing, “I made the visit deliberately, in order to be in a position to give first-hand evidence of these things if ever, in the future, there develops a tendency to charge these allegations merely to propaganda.
”We must commit ourselves to never forgetting the horrors of the Holocaust and fighting the poison of antisemitism that has sprung up in America.
Promoting or committing violence or hatred against people based on their religion or ethnicity goes against the core principles of our nation’s founding. I remain committed to supporting our Jewish friends and neighbors and condemn those who wish them harm.
