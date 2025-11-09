Sen. Jerry Moran: 'The Rise in Antisemitic Violence in the U.S. Is Deeply Concerning'

"The rise in antisemitic violence in the U.S. is deeply concerning," Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kansas) tweets. "Promoting, accepting or even a tepid tolerance of Nazism is despicable."

Advertisement

The rise in antisemitic violence in the U.S. is deeply concerning. Promoting, accepting or even a tepid tolerance of Nazism is despicable.



After encountering the first liberated concentration camp in Nazi Germany, General Eisenhower wrote to General Marshall to describe the… pic.twitter.com/uWaxHQtwCB — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) November 9, 2025

Sen. Moran's tweet in its entirety reads as follows.