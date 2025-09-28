New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

"I'm a New York Mayor for New Yorkers. All of the noise, all of the rumors - none of that matters. What matters is the safety and well being of New Yorkers. That's my priority and I'm not going anywhere," New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted on September 26, 2025.

Advertisement

I’m a New York Mayor for New Yorkers. All of the noise, all of the rumors - none of that matters. What matters is the safety and well being of New Yorkers. That’s my priority and I’m not going anywhere. pic.twitter.com/qlu00MkbSd — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 26, 2025

On September 28, 2025, Mayor Adams tweeted what follows.

Only in America. Only in New York.

Thank you for making my story a reality. pic.twitter.com/efHuyBnITJ — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) September 28, 2025

The following paragraph contains part of Mayor Eric Adams' comments in the video.

And yet, despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign. The constant media speculation about my future and the Campaign Finance Board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.

Things can change fast in 2025.