New York City Mayor Eric Adams Tweet on September 26: 'I'm Not Going Anywhere'

Jacob B. | 3:55 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

"I'm a New York Mayor for New Yorkers. All of the noise, all of the rumors - none of that matters. What matters is the safety and well being of New Yorkers. That's my priority and I'm not going anywhere," New York City Mayor Eric Adams tweeted on September 26, 2025.

On September 28, 2025, Mayor Adams tweeted what follows.

The following paragraph contains part of Mayor Eric Adams' comments in the video.

And yet, despite all we've achieved, I cannot continue my reelection campaign. The constant media speculation about my future and the Campaign Finance Board's decision to withhold millions of dollars have undermined my ability to raise the funds needed for a serious campaign.

Things can change fast in 2025.

ERIC ADAMS

