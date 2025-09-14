'Who Became Pro-Life After Someone Bombed an Abortion Clinic': Erick Erickson Makes a Point

"I know a good number of people who became pro-life after encountering Christian praying at abortion clinics and ministering/witnessing to them," tweets Erick Erickson. "I know not a soul who became pro-life after someone bombed an abortion clinic or committed violence towards the abortion community. But I know a number of people who either became hardened in their position or, on the fence, moved to defend abortion rights."

Advertisement

I know a good number of people who became pro-life after encountering Christians praying at abortion clinics and ministering/witnessing to them.



I know not a soul who became pro-life after someone bombed an abortion clinic or committed violence towards the abortion community.… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 14, 2025

Domestic violence stands in opposition to domestic tranquility. There exists no justifiable basis for any form of domestic violence.

Erickson makes a very important point. Much damage can be done when people grab the bull by the horns and take issues into their own hands. Perhaps they convince themselves that they are doing a service when, actually, they are repaying evil for evil. Perhaps they care so little about what they claim to stand for that they give little thought to what they do. Perhaps they think and want the world to see that they are the only ones who care deeply about certain issues. Whatever the reason, wrong for wrong never, ever gets it right. It never, ever accomplishes anything. It never, ever helps. It never, ever does anything but hinder the work of those taking a stand against cultural wrongs. It may be the most narcissistic, selfishly motivated, counterproductive reaction that can be had. In addition to all of that, such actions are wrongs done to others, lengthening the list of victims and giving opportunity for non-sympathetic figures to reach for sympathy.