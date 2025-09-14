David Limbaugh: 'Feels Dramatically Different, Like a Real Awakening is Afoot'

"Remember how hopeful many Christians were a few years ago that the Asbury revival would trigger a worldwide great awakening? A noble sentiment. And without diminishing that event, I will say that Charlie's murder feels dramatically different, like a real awakening is afoot," tweets David Limbaugh.

Advertisement

Remember how hopeful many Christians were a few years ago that the Asbury revival would trigger a worldwide great awakening? A noble sentiment. And without diminishing that event, I will say that Charlie’s murder feels dramatically different, like a real awakening is afoot. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) September 14, 2025

Perhaps they are building upon each other. — Samuel Whittemore (@SamuelWhittem14) September 14, 2025