WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND...
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Unmasking the Money: Allegations of Rigged Contracts and Hidden Wealth in Hochul’s $11B...
Rep. Pramila Jayapal Thinks SCOTUS Is 'Corrupt' and 'Untrustworthy' for Ruling In Ways...
Jill's Spin Class Getaway: Biden's New Scar Sparks Cold-Hearted Speculation
'Foreign Policy Is Last': Byron York Shares a Poll Result 'List of Issues...
Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025,...
X Users Become a Giant Pain In the Butt for ABC News After...
Leftist Elites Snort Up a Storm: Wastewater Spills Their 50% Spicier Cocaine Secret
UK Law Student's Dubai Glam Trip Bust: 25 Year Jail Sentence in Hellhole...
Too Little Too Late: X Crushes Leftist Charlotte Mayor For Half-Hearted Response to...
We Like Her! We REALLY Like Her! Twitchy’s Own ‘Grim Reaper’ Amy Curtis...
Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest fo...
Oh, Honey, NO! NBC's Kristen Welker Tries Schooling Scott Bessent on Our Economy...

'Over 2,000 Arrests': Attorney General Pam Bondi Shares 'Make DC Safe Again' Numbers

Jacob B. | 3:47 PM on September 07, 2025
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File

"At the direction of @POTUS, our mission to make DC safe again has resulted to date in over 2,000 arrests and over 200 illegal guns taken off the streets," tweets Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Advertisement

Those numbers are tragically sad. They are tragically sad for those whose lives have been turned upside down by crime. They are tragically sad because of the criminals who perpetrate such crimes. And they are tragically sad due to the amount of law enforcement resources required and utilized to suppress them.

Hope springs eternal that someday criminal activity will end. But that day has not arrived. So operations to put out such activity are undertaken. That can result in perpetrators of criminal activity and behavior being removed from society, which makes society better and safer. It can also result in those who are arrested facing penalties that may dissuade others who are at risk of wandering down the same criminal path from doing so. The work of law enforcement is important. The legal process is important.

Criminal activity has no place in the United States of America. That applies the same to the seat of our government as it does elsewhere.

Tags:

PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions
justmindy
WI Woman Who Hurt ELEVEN Crashing Into Bus Was Out on SIGNATURE BOND After Fatally Hitting Pedestrian
Amy Curtis
They're Coming for Your Kids: New Jersey to Force DEI Curriculum on Homeschoolers
Amy Curtis
Too Little Too Late: X Crushes Leftist Charlotte Mayor For Half-Hearted Response to Brutal Murder
Eric V.
Ted Cruz TRIGGERS Mouth-Breathers By Noticing Something Peculiar About the D.C. Protest for MORE Crime
Sam J.
Jill's Spin Class Getaway: Biden's New Scar Sparks Cold-Hearted Speculation
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Leftist Tears Flow as Triumphant Trump Gets Roaring Cheers at U.S. Open 2025, Defying Boo Predictions justmindy
Advertisement