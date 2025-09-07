'Over 2,000 Arrests': Attorney General Pam Bondi Shares 'Make DC Safe Again' Numbers

"At the direction of @POTUS, our mission to make DC safe again has resulted to date in over 2,000 arrests and over 200 illegal guns taken off the streets," tweets Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Advertisement

At the direction of @POTUS, our mission to make DC safe again has resulted to date in over 2,000 arrests and over 200 illegal guns taken off the streets. pic.twitter.com/FkimG2tl77 — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) September 7, 2025

Those numbers are tragically sad. They are tragically sad for those whose lives have been turned upside down by crime. They are tragically sad because of the criminals who perpetrate such crimes. And they are tragically sad due to the amount of law enforcement resources required and utilized to suppress them.

Hope springs eternal that someday criminal activity will end. But that day has not arrived. So operations to put out such activity are undertaken. That can result in perpetrators of criminal activity and behavior being removed from society, which makes society better and safer. It can also result in those who are arrested facing penalties that may dissuade others who are at risk of wandering down the same criminal path from doing so. The work of law enforcement is important. The legal process is important.

Criminal activity has no place in the United States of America. That applies the same to the seat of our government as it does elsewhere.