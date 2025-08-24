Dem Maxwell Frost Laughably Claims MAGA Voters Are Confessing to Him that They...
Redistricting Battles Brewing Nationwide - This Week on Capitol Hill - 8-23-2025
Walls Are CLOSING In! WATCH Adam Schiff Squirm When Asked About FBI Raid...

Sen. Eric Schmitt: 'Democrats Have Gerrymandered for Decades'

Jacob B. | 3:55 PM on August 24, 2025
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

"Republicans have way more to gain in the restricting battle because Democrats have gerrymandered for decades," Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Missouri) tweets. "Also, no way illegal immigrants should be counted in the census. Dems are cooked if Republicans fight."

"Democrats have gerrymandered for decades" is quite a statement by Sen. Schmitt, who formerly served as the attorney general of Missouri.

The final answer must concern what is good for the United States as a whole; what is good for the freedom of man; what is good for the continuation of representative republican government; and what is good for the several states and districts out of which one nation stands. This should not be hard. Meddling with processes vital to how this nation goes forward, circumventing established rules or moving the landscape to fit an agenda that belies the whole, presents problems. It makes hard what should not be hard, and it can have even further-reaching consequences.

ERIC SCHMITT

