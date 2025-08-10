Fox News: VP Vance 'Calls on Republicans' to 'Counter Democratic Gerrymandering'

"JD Vance calls on Republicans to take 'decisive action' to counter Democratic gerrymandering," reads a headline tweeted by Fox News.

JD Vance calls on Republicans to take 'decisive action' to counter Democratic gerrymandering https://t.co/v3lppfP1iC — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 10, 2025

For a historical definition of "gerrymandering," let's turn to the National Archives.

“Gerrymandering” was named for Elbridge Gerry, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. As Governor of Massachusetts (1810–1812), Gerry approved a redistricting plan for the state senate that gave the political advantage to Republicans. Someone observed that one of the districts looked like a salamander, and soon the process was known as “gerrymandering.”

The term has made the rounds throughout modern political history. From time to time, a political party accuses the other of drawing district lines favorably to itself.

In this case, Vice President JD Vance, who is the president of the U.S. Senate, calls on his Republican counterparts, according to the quote in the Fox News tweet, "to take 'decisive action' to counter Democratic gerrymandering."