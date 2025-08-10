Trump to DC's Troublemakers: Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away—Homeless Get New...
JD Vance Just Bodied the Already-Tanking Democrats About 'Rigging the Game' and I...
The RIGHT People Are Scared RIGHT Now: Check Out 'Warning' Former FBI Swampies...
No WONDER Joe 'Won' In 2020: New Docs Show Just How Involved Biden...
Oh, Francis ... REALLY? Guy Who Likely Sits to Pee Claims Texas Democrats'...
Israel/Hamas, MAGA, India, and the California Governors Race - This Week on Capitol...
FAFO: Scott Baio Gives MASTER Class on Dealing With NASTY, TDS-Inflicted Trolls on...
Bro, YOU RAN: TX Dem Rep. Ron Reynolds Thinks He's HEROIC for Running...

Fox News: VP Vance 'Calls on Republicans' to 'Counter Democratic Gerrymandering'

Jacob B. | 1:34 PM on August 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

"JD Vance calls on Republicans to take 'decisive action' to counter Democratic gerrymandering," reads a headline tweeted by Fox News.

For a historical definition of "gerrymandering," let's turn to the National Archives.

“Gerrymandering” was named for Elbridge Gerry, one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

As Governor of Massachusetts (1810–1812), Gerry approved a redistricting plan for the state senate that gave the political advantage to Republicans.  Someone observed that one of the districts looked like a salamander, and soon the process was known as “gerrymandering.”

The term has made the rounds throughout modern political history. From time to time, a political party accuses the other of drawing district lines favorably to itself.

In this case, Vice President JD Vance, who is the president of the U.S. Senate, calls on his Republican counterparts, according to the quote in the Fox News tweet, "to take 'decisive action' to counter Democratic gerrymandering."

