'Restores Fiscal Sanity': HUD Secretary Scott Turner Makes Pitch for 'Big Beautiful Bill'

Jacob B. | 2:58 PM on June 01, 2025
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

"@POTUS Big Beautiful Bill restores fiscal sanity to D.C. and ensures we efficiently serve the American people – without wasting their hard-earned money," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner tweets. "Every day, hardworking Americans balance their checkbook – it’s about time Washington did the same."

That there is a need to restore fiscal sanity to Washington, D.C. is a bummer. That steps must be taken to ensure that the American people are efficiently served without their hard-earned money being wasted is also a bummer.

We have a spending problem. Spending alone does not amount to the entirety of the problem; it is a symptom. Our spending problem results from a priorities problem. Too much government spending results from undisciplined budgetary policies. Imprudent fiscal policies result from an ideological frame of approach that prioritizes spending the maximum allowable amount of federal government dollars, plus some more. It is a policy oriented toward government maximizing itself to (or even beyond) the limit, rather than being disciplined and intentional about what it does do.

Hardworking Americans balance checkbooks and have no choice but to operate financially within the confines of what resources they have. But the federal government seems to financially base its operations on whatever it pleases. That is an arrogant disposition for those elected by, beholden to, and in service of the people, the same people who must live within their means.

The political class versus the regular folks political theatre is up past its bedtime. The divide rests among those who want to do things the right way, the prescribed and in this case fiscally responsible way, and those who do not.

