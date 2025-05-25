LifeNews.com: Killing Children Is Horrific Before and After Birth

"Killing children is horrific before and after birth," reads a tweet by Life News.

God gives life. Life matters.

The United States was established to promote life, and the taking of life has no place here. The Declaration of Independence articulates that all are endowed with certain rights, including "life." The Constitution establishes "posterity" in its preamble and twice repeats that no person shall be deprived of "life" without due process of law.

LifeNews.com describes itself as "a pro-life news outlet fighting abortion." There, many horrifying statistics and stories can be taken in, evidencing a culture that exhibits too little regard for life.

It is hard to take a stand for life. Think of that. It is hard because crafty pro-death forces are militant in their mission to pervade their disregard for civilization upon everyone else. They take advantage of minds through indoctrination, particularly minds that have much to learn. They pilfer media and other informational resources through agenda-laced material. They travel over land and sea clothed as innocent fighters, peddling the notion that their agenda is more widely accepted and more popular than it is. They find loopholes in the legal system to pass off the wrongs they strain to advance as legally unobjectionable.

A shrug of the shoulders avoids the problem. Suppressing concern until the enemy stands on the doorstep strategically fails. Wilful ignorance burdens others. Half-hearted, thoughtless tantrums suck energy. Rambling and obnoxious rhetoric fracture communication. Waiting until an opportune time bypasses opportune time. Truth is powerful. It pierces deeply.

Our nation has allowed too many evils to stick around for too long. That is to our shame. We as a nation do not protect life and the right to life as best we could. We as a nation do not flee from sexual immorality as best we could. We as a nation do not resist greed as best we could. And we as a nation do not defend ourselves as best we could. Protecting life and the right to life includes remaining vigilant to the threat of forces hostile to the United States working here in our land to undermine our laws, undermine our national spirit, and undermine our national purpose.