The Bulwark Stares Into the Abyss and Finds ‘We The People’ Have Gone...

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Lists What 'Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill Means'

Jacob B. | 2:08 PM on May 18, 2025
Twitter

"Delaying the One, Big Beautiful Bill means delaying President Trump's Agenda," House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) tweets. "We cannot wait any longer! Hardworking American families need this legislation NOW."

Leader Scalise continues by listing "what's at stake."

- Preventing a massive tax hike on families and small businesses

- The resources needed to secure our border and deport violent illegal immigrants

- Cutting waste, fraud, and abuse from government programs

- Policy changes to unleash energy production across America 

- Funds to modernize air traffic control systems

It may be difficult to understand how legislative sausage gets made, but it is not difficult to understand the importance of what Scalise enumerates in that tweet.

Update:

House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) tweets, "It's a once in a generation opportunity to deliver tangible relief for the American people."

Speaker Johnson lists the following in his tweet.

- Historic tax relief 

- Largest investment in border security in a generation 

- Historic spending cuts

- Restoring American energy dominance 

- And strengthening Medicaid and SNAP for the Americans who need and deserve them

Editor's Note:

A tweet by House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) and its context have been added to the bottom of this post.

