Sen. Mike Lee: 'I’m Pro-Choice' ... 'School Choice, That Is'

"I'm pro-choice," Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) tweets. "School choice, that is."

School choice, that is https://t.co/CSM3n2yGTx — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 27, 2025

Sen. Lee's tweet reposts a tweet by Thomas Sowell Quotes, which reads, "It is amazing how many people who are 'pro-choice' when it comes to abortion are against choice when it comes to education. Indeed, that is the official position of the Democratic Party."

— Thomas Sowell — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) April 27, 2025

It is inconsistent. It is not automatically wrong to be inconsistent, but it is wrong to be consistently wrong. And that is what the Democratic Party is. It is shameful to see Democrats stubbornly and bitterly refuse to abandon some of the positions they have long held.

Education is a service. As in other service industries, choices and competition apply pressure to all purveyors of such a service. The urge must be resisted to factorize education by conforming students to a narrow set of standards and limited options, if any alternative options at all, for meeting such standards. The point of educational opportunities is for those being educated to learn. It is not for a particular curriculum to be forced. It is not for quotas to be met. It is not for students to have something to do. It is not for those enlisted in doing the educating to use their positions for their own benefit. Again, the point is for students to have the opportunity to learn. The ability for this to be so separates the U.S. from other nations. Here, there can be school choice, real school choice that allows for the going and finding of scholastic opportunities that best meet the needs of a particular student. This is a big deal. The Department of Education handing down uniform standards is the wrong answer. Test results do not only account for what qualifies as education. Fitting every student to the same educational mold is a precursor to societal collapse due to the lack of diversity of thought and deed that inevitably results.