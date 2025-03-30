Sen. Ron Johnson: 'If We Want to Defeat the Deep State, Stop Funding It!'

"I don't think Trump voters expected Republicans to continue spending at Biden's spending levels," Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) tweets. "If we want to defeat the deep state, stop funding it!"

The point being made by Sen. Johnson should be heard by other Republicans in Congress as a blaring warning siren that one key reason they are in the positions they currently occupy is to stop wasteful and reckless federal government spending.

There exists a limit to the amount of national spending that can be sustained. What exactly the limit is may not be clearly visible or precisely definable, at least not at the current moment, but it exists. A corporate checking account balance precisely defines the limit beyond which a company cannot spend without the consequence of borrowing. A speed limit sign on the side of a road precisely defines with clear visibility the posted lawful limit of speed beyond which a driver may subject himself to the consequence of being ticketed.

High inflation continues to damage the economy, as indicated by the latest Consumer Price Index reading for all items of 2.8 percent, higher than the Federal Reserve's oft-stated 2 percent goal for inflation. The national debt continues to balloon, as the Treasury Department states Total Public Debt Outstanding as more than $36.2 trillion as of March 27, 2025. Stuffed-pig spending legislation seems to be the rule without exception, such as the counterintuitively entitled "Inflation Reduction Act."

The solution is for those elected under the pretext of stopping oversized spending to do what they are elected to do. When the Republican Party, the political party of the two that claims to hold to principles of fiscal responsibility, wins an election, such as the 2024 elections yielded for the GOP, those elected Republicans are empowered to serve as a check on the reckless spending that Democrats would otherwise do. When those elected to stop reckless spending fail to do so, there is a threefold result. First, it renders less valuable the electoral choice of voters who elected Republicans to provide fiscal responsibility. Second, it diminishes the Republican Party, which purports itself to stand for fiscal responsibility. Third, and perhaps most practically, it allows the reckless spending to continue, furthering an already perilous spending and economic situation.

If Republicans campaign as fiscal hawks who are sincerely tired of the immoral spending practices that the U.S. federal government has engaged in for too long, they must also govern unwaveringly toward that end. Johnson is right to tweet a connection between desire and action. Want-to is a precursor of do. Wanting to defeat the deep state should result in the cessation of funding thereof. Spending beyond sustainable levels will catch our nation at some point, and the spending hole gets deeper with every oversized spending package it takes to stop spending beyond what is affordable.

For any Republican who claimed that we don't have a revenue problem, we have a spending problem, now's the time to insist on returning to a reasonable pre-pandemic level of spending and a process to achieve it! pic.twitter.com/0VQ1JJCpMk — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) March 30, 2025

