In 10 Words, Sen. Marsha Blackburn Tweets Three Things 'President Trump Will Make'

Jacob B.  |  3:47 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

"President Trump will make America safer, stronger, and wealthier again," Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tennessee) tweets.

America needs more safety. From the borders to the criminals roaming around to any threats from outside, it must be safety first. We cannot allow problems to develop because of open borders policies. We cannot allow people who pose criminal threats to roam around with unchecked malevolence. We cannot allow a threat from a foreign country to cause a problem here.

America needs more strength. Part of more safety is being strong when problems from within and/or without spring up. So we must be stronger. We must tread lightly and carry a big enough shield and sword to defend ourselves if necessary.

America needs more wealth. Let tax cuts and regulation eliminations roll down like the tide, and let economic growth be kindled like a never-wavering flame.

