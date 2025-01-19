Erick Erickson Attributes 7 Results to Leftwing Institutions

Erick Erickson attributes seven results to leftwing institutions.

Leftwing institutions:



— Covered for Joe Biden’s mental decline

— Alienated working class Americans

— Advanced progressive DAs whose soft on crime stances pushed minorities towards Trump.

— Pushed for a massive wave of illegal immigration, turning legal immigrants towards Trump.… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 19, 2025

The truncated portion of Erickson's tweet reads as follows.

— Turned off families with transgender advocacy

— Lied about the constitution and the ERA

— Used their capture of the press to bully and censor others.

They are a self-destructive mentally ill cabal.

Many on the left side of the politic-odometer cannot seem to find the capacity to work toward serious solutions to serious problems.

In no issue sector is this on a more stark display than economics. There are quantifiable and serious economic problems facing the nation, yet by Democrats those are seemingly ignored as nonexistent. The national debt and national deficits involve more digits than space on an index card allows, yet Democrats advocate for more spending and run for office on it. There seems to be no give at all. Even during a period of nearly double-digit overall inflation, Democrats did not seek ways to reduce wasteful government spending nor did they attempt to cut taxes to spur economic growth. Rather, they pushed more spending and higher taxes. The accusation of reality-denying is shot out from the left from time to time, but not accepting the national debt and deficit as blinking economic warning lights that require serious and immediate solutions is as reality-denying as it gets.

Some Democrats may genuinely attempt to be honorable by seeking to honor leftwing campaign pledges, but the pledges are not honorable to the nation. Democratic candidates winning elections does not automatically equal a conclusion that voters elected them to enact some far left ideological verse in the Democratic Party platform.

True solutions come from leaders who seek not to hold on to power, but to secure the blessings of liberty today and tomorrow, to the next year, to the next decade, to the next Congress, to the next presidency, to the next generation, to the next century. Today begets tomorrow, and tomorrow is at the mercy of today.