Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the...
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's...
'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural...
NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump...
TikTok Announces It's in the Process of Restoring Service, Thanks President Trump
Clueless Court Jester Brian Karem Returns to White House Beat ... Expect Way...
Tick Tock: President Joe Biden Has Mere Hours to Announce His Promised Cure...
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got...
VIP
Jennifer Rubin's New 'Rag' The Contrarian Is As Funny As SHE IS and...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! Chris Murphy Goes Full BLUE-ANON in Freak-Out Post About...
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a...
Doc Who BRAGS About Being 1st to Use 'COVID' Gets WAY More Than...
Scott Jennings Points Out Americans are Ready to UNITE Behind Trump and CNN...
Wait, WHAT? REALLY?! LOL! SNL Makes SAVAGE Joke at Rachel Maddow's Expense PLUS...

Erick Erickson Attributes 7 Results to Leftwing Institutions

Jacob B.  |  2:35 PM on January 19, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Erick Erickson attributes seven results to leftwing institutions.

Advertisement

The truncated portion of Erickson's tweet reads as follows.

— Turned off families with transgender advocacy

— Lied about the constitution and the ERA

— Used their capture of the press to bully and censor others.

They are a self-destructive mentally ill cabal.

Many on the left side of the politic-odometer cannot seem to find the capacity to work toward serious solutions to serious problems.

In no issue sector is this on a more stark display than economics. There are quantifiable and serious economic problems facing the nation, yet by Democrats those are seemingly ignored as nonexistent. The national debt and national deficits involve more digits than space on an index card allows, yet Democrats advocate for more spending and run for office on it. There seems to be no give at all. Even during a period of nearly double-digit overall inflation, Democrats did not seek ways to reduce wasteful government spending nor did they attempt to cut taxes to spur economic growth. Rather, they pushed more spending and higher taxes. The accusation of reality-denying is shot out from the left from time to time, but not accepting the national debt and deficit as blinking economic warning lights that require serious and immediate solutions is as reality-denying as it gets.

Recommended

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Some Democrats may genuinely attempt to be honorable by seeking to honor leftwing campaign pledges, but the pledges are not honorable to the nation. Democratic candidates winning elections does not automatically equal a conclusion that voters elected them to enact some far left ideological verse in the Democratic Party platform.

True solutions come from leaders who seek not to hold on to power, but to secure the blessings of liberty today and tomorrow, to the next year, to the next decade, to the next Congress, to the next presidency, to the next generation, to the next century. Today begets tomorrow, and tomorrow is at the mercy of today.

Tags: DEMOCRATIC PARTY ERICK ERICKSON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather
Aaron Walker
WATCH: Black Trump Supporter Wearing MAGA Hat Triggers Oh-So-Tolerant Anti-Trump People's March Crowd
Amy Curtis
Federal Employee OPENLY Talking Trash About Trump TRIES Deleting Post BUUUUUT We Got It (Screenshot)
Sam J.
Ya' Don't SAY! Leaked Confidential Doc Shows Anti-Trump People's March Is NOT a Grassroots Effort -Thread
Sam J.
'Handsome Devil': Scott Jennings ROCKS a Tux on CNN Before He Attends Inaugural Events
Amy Curtis
NBC News: Democrats Who Hid Joe Biden's Mental Decline Demand Transparency from Trump Inauguration
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Susan Crabtree: The Decision to Move the Inauguration Indoors Isn't Just About the Weather Aaron Walker
Advertisement