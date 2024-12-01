Sean Davis Describes Those Who Do Not 'Deserve Greater Power and Authority'

"If you bragged about imprisoning pastors for holding church services during COVID or publicly patted yourself on the back for discriminating against people who chose not to inject themselves with an experimental clot shot," tweets The Federalist CEO and co-founder Sean Davis, "You don't deserve greater power and authority."

For a public health emergency to be hijacked and used to choke freedom and pummel freedom-loving citizens is a national disgrace. For unelected, power-hungry bureaucrats to seize an opportunity of national vulnerability to impose their apothecarial ideas is, well, there are no words to describe the depths of that kind of depravity.

Corruption is the ultimate diagnosis. When corrupt people grab power, corrupt results ensue. When corruption becomes systemic, a corrupt form results, such as particular agencies and institutes having disproportionate power because of the disproportional amount of importance put on the "health game" or the "science game." But it is not a game, and it is not child's play. People are affected by decisions made, many people and in many impactful ways. This can be especially applicable to bureaucratic underlings who seek to make or, perhaps in another case, remake a name for himself or herself.

Scientific research is not the ultimate problem, nor is the collaboration of ideas in scientific and medical fields to learn some things and maybe even come up with some physical answers along the way. What is needed is for those who fill out these bureaucratic agencies to operate true to their missions and assignments.

This is also an important reminder of why free speech, a free press, and whistleblowing must not be defiled. Freedom allows for such safeguards of transparency to be used to protect and to identify corruption.

Those who have an urge for the erosion of freedom, particularly the erosion of freedom in the United States as it leads the world therein, have been bolder in recent years. They take hold of any available lever of power to carry out their desires, and they seize any power they can take advantage of in the aftermath of a crisis. They must be filled with hate, but if so, the problem is that their hate is wrongly placed. Their hate of freedom should be stopped.

When is the national seminar about how to avoid being murdered through abortion? When is the nation-stopping interruption going to happen to address sexual perversion and child mutilation? When are some of these agencies of high so-called scientific acumen going to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but, about the catastrophic downside effects of marijuana? When are they going to do a deep dive into alcoholism and tell us all about the problems thereof? They must be filled with hate. Hate should be stopped.