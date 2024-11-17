Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just...
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's...
Grover Norquist on Degrees: 'They Do Look Good on the Wall'
The National Rifle Association Celebrates 153 Years Today!
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and...
*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're...
Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfre...
'Blood on THEIR HANDS': Tom Homan Calls Down the THUNDER on Democrats Over...
VIP
SNL Continues Desperate Spiral By Bringing on Guest Star Murderer to Play Robert...
'DEAL With It'! Ex MLB-Star Jonathan Lucroy Comes Out Swinging About Being Conservative...
Not Crying, YOU ARE! What UFC Champ Jon Jones Did for Trump After...
Skews the Polls and BAILS? Ann Selzer Retires, Claims Kamala IA Poll Is...
Lame Duck President Joe Biden Stuck in the Back of APEC Family Photo

Fox News: 'Minnesota Election Judge Faces Felony Charges Over Accepting Unregistered Votes'

Jacob B.  |  2:33 PM on November 17, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

"Minnesota election judge faces felony charges over accepting unregistered votes," reads a headline in a Fox News tweet.

Advertisement

Elections are serious business and should be treated as such. Meddling with electoral outcomes has enormous consequences. It disenfranchises candidates who are on the ballot. It abridges the rights of the voters who are voting. It harms citizens who will be represented by those who become elected. Malfeasance involving meddling in election outcomes should not be tolerated.

Tags: FOX NEWS MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal
Eric V.
NYT Attempts to Fact Check RFK, Jr, and it Goes 'CEREAL-OUSLY' Wrong
justmindy
Election Victory Creates Voter Reveal Parties in Deep Blue States: OMG, My Neighbor's a TRUMPER!
Warren Squire
It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)
Sam J.
*COUGH COUGH* Adam Schiff Already Whining About Trump's 'Wrecking Balls' annnd Now We're Officially Dead
Sam J.
Political FIASCO! Lefty's Thread SLAMMING Kamala for Trotting Liz Cheney Out Is Schadenfreude on STEROIDS
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Cry More! Trump and Company Attend UFC at MSG and CBS News Just Can't Deal Eric V.
Advertisement