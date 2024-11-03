They're Saying It's The Economy

Many years have passed since former President Bill Clinton employed the phrase, "It's the economy, stupid." The economy remains as important a political issue today as it was in the early 1990s, and that phrase remains as politically prescient now as then.

Advertisement

The Harris campaign and the media are trying to convince everyone they are better off than they were four years ago... but are they?



Not according to the data.



Americans are increasingly dependent on credit cards and anxious due to the superheated inflated economy. pic.twitter.com/GeIr8p7I7m — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) November 2, 2024

More U.S. registered voters name the economy than any other issue as the most important factor determining which candidate they are supporting in this year’s presidential election.



Full story: https://t.co/F7ODQwfE1m pic.twitter.com/6el7smkUPm — Gallup (@Gallup) November 1, 2024

Today's report: jobs market deadhttps://t.co/7PN5mG990a — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) November 1, 2024

The high inflation occurring under President Joe Biden is horrible, as are its consequences. A slight cost of living increase periodically is an economic norm, but prolonged inflation is not. The strain (or tax, a more appropriate term) on the macro economy by high prices would be difficult to quantify. High inflation persists because of failed economic policies.