Leo Terrell: 'Pay No Attention to @NikkiHaley'

Jacob B.  |  2:01 PM on November 03, 2024
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

"Pay no attention to @NikkiHaley!" tweets Leo Terrell. "She betrayed President Trump and is irrelevant!"

Perhaps it's over-worrying about a bad conscience feeling or guilt feelings. Perhaps it's political positioning. Perhaps it's some other phenomenon that so-called experts can attempt to boil down to a psychological pat answer. There must be a reason why some same-party politicians who are not giving full-throated endorsements say anything at all.

There is a time for dissent. A foreign policy vision will win the 2024 election, and the incoming administration will administer that vision. There is an air given by some that rank-and-file citizens are unqualified to make decisions about foreign policy. What sets the United States apart is the joining of citizens to foreign policy decision-making through the vote. There is a time for those steeped in foreign affairs to offer knowledge and advice, and there is a time for the people to make a foreign policy statement.

