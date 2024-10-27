Self-Awareness Level ZERO: Keith Ellison Warns Against Dramatic Pols, Describes Kamala Har...
The State Department Acknowledges International Religious Freedom Day

Jacob B.  |  3:32 PM on October 27, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

The U.S. State Department acknowledges International Religious Freedom Day.

The State Department release reads:

Today we commemorate the 26th anniversary of the enactment of the International Religious Freedom Act and honor the courageous individuals who promote and defend this human right for everyone. The ability to observe, practice, teach, express, and change one’s religion or belief is a cherished American value. For centuries, our government and our vibrant civil society — including Americans who have come to the United States from all corners of the planet — have also encouraged other nations to protect this freedom.

As we reflect on the progress made, we recognize that throughout the world many still face persecution for their religion or belief. We continue to challenge authoritarian regimes that target members of religious minority groups. We monitor and report on religious freedom conditions worldwide, advocate for prisoners of conscience, and work to produce change in nations whose governments engage in or tolerate violations of freedom of religion or belief. Today and every day, we are steadfast in our commitment to a future in which everyone around the world will be able to enjoy this freedom.

"This Religious Freedom Day, Biden-Harris are persecuting Americans for their beliefs," reads a headline by PJ Media.

Take Your Seat, Ed: Joe Rogan Podcast BURIES a Krassenstein for Saying Trump Was Given Questions
Grateful Calvin
The First Amendment of the United States Constitution ordains that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." The Constitution also states that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States."

The United States does not mandate belief, but it allows for it. In allowing for it, the truth can give light to all. True religion conquers godlessness, heresy, and paganism.

