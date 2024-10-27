The State Department Acknowledges International Religious Freedom Day

The U.S. State Department acknowledges International Religious Freedom Day.

Today we commemorate the 26th anniversary of the [US flag] IRF Act. We honor the champions, past and present, who are committed to the cause. We remain steadfast in advocating for freedom of religion or belief for all. #FoRB https://t.co/jV00Mes9np — Office of International Religious Freedom (@StateIRF) October 27, 2024

The State Department release reads:

Today we commemorate the 26th anniversary of the enactment of the International Religious Freedom Act and honor the courageous individuals who promote and defend this human right for everyone. The ability to observe, practice, teach, express, and change one’s religion or belief is a cherished American value. For centuries, our government and our vibrant civil society — including Americans who have come to the United States from all corners of the planet — have also encouraged other nations to protect this freedom. As we reflect on the progress made, we recognize that throughout the world many still face persecution for their religion or belief. We continue to challenge authoritarian regimes that target members of religious minority groups. We monitor and report on religious freedom conditions worldwide, advocate for prisoners of conscience, and work to produce change in nations whose governments engage in or tolerate violations of freedom of religion or belief. Today and every day, we are steadfast in our commitment to a future in which everyone around the world will be able to enjoy this freedom.

"This Religious Freedom Day, Biden-Harris are persecuting Americans for their beliefs," reads a headline by PJ Media.

This Religious Freedom Day, Biden-Harris Are Persecuting Americans for Their Beliefshttps://t.co/Jj7CQzV3h2 — PJ Media (@PJMedia_com) October 27, 2024

The First Amendment of the United States Constitution ordains that "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof." The Constitution also states that "no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States."

The United States does not mandate belief, but it allows for it. In allowing for it, the truth can give light to all. True religion conquers godlessness, heresy, and paganism.